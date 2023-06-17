3 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Free On June 18, During Sun Square Neptune

Three zodiac signs need to be free on June 18, during Sun square Neptune. It may not be so much the need to be free as the desire not to be chained to another person drives three zodiac signs today, June 18, 2023. We are looking at the astrological transit of Sun square Neptune, and this event will have us looking over our lives, wondering what we should do about the next move.

In a world where we feel the pressure to act like everyone else, there are those of us who just aren't buying. During Sun square Neptune, when it comes to love and relationships, we aren't ready to sign on to something we're not feeling. Being tightly woven into a romance may not be what the three zodiac signs are into, not today, that's for sure.

Transit Sun square Neptune puts us in touch with our reality, which is personal and private. We may discover that during this transit, we won't do something we don't want to do. While that may seem obvious, we know that zillions of people do exactly what they don't want to do all the time, sometimes for a lifetime. For these three astrological signs, signing on for a relationship when we clearly do not wish to be in one is a non-issue. We won't do it, no matter what is expected of us. So, Sun square Neptune does come with its kind of rebellion.

This is also a transit that requires strength of mind. We who need to be free need to stick to the plan, and that plan means we refuse to get involved in situations that we aren't going to stick with. We would rather not take on a romance because we don't what to be the one who ends that romance ... someday. We know ourselves during Sun square Neptune, and as scary as it may be, it's what works for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs need to be free on June 18:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The days of kidding yourself are long gone, Aries, as you've started to reinvent yourself as someone who will no longer believe in things you simply don't believe in. You did what was expected of you in love and romance, and, like everyone else, you came to see heartbreak and destruction. Will you fall in love again? Sure, but that's what being human is about.

However, that doesn't mean you'll throw yourself into it soon. With today's transit, Sun square Neptune, you're going to realize that holding off from love, as you've been doing, is exactly what you need to do ... because it feels right now. On June 18, you will identify as single and proud. You don't need someone right now, as you feel good about being free and on your own. That's a precious thing, and you're not giving that up any time too soon.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

On June 18, 2023, you'll be in touch with your need for freedom, as it feels good. You've grown accustomed to the company of yourself, and you really don't care what others think of you, which is fantastic. You've started to understand the meaning of freedom and how it releases you from so many obligations ... and being in a romance obligates you in ways you are no longer interested in, at least for the time being.

During the transit of Sun square Neptune, you'll find that you have everything you need and very little interest in searching for meaning beyond yourself. You are self-reliant, and this adds to your creative energy. You will pour your creative talent into being you, into artworks, into solo projects ... you would rather not dilute the essence of 'you' by having to share it with a romantic partner.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This is a fabulous day for you to know and own the fact that you would prefer to be free and on your own than be in a relationship with anyone. It's June 18, 2023, and the transit is Sun square Neptune. This brings out your sense of independence, and you rejoice in it. You aren't living your life for the approval of others, and becoming a clone of everyone else is not on your agenda.

You see how everyone seems to be striving for the same thing regarding love. You find it boring. It's a rat race, and everyone's going for the same piece of cheese — you feel way too unique and individual for this setup. During Sun square Neptune, you will choose your path, and right now, that road has you walking it alone, in peace, of your own volition. Go Scorpio!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.