3 Zodiac Signs Have The Luckiest Love Horoscopes The Week Of June 12 - 18

While the week of June 12 provides three fiesty zodiac signs with a wide array of wacky transits, a few of us will rise above the wackiness and experience a wonderful week filled with love and kindness. We've got a lot going against us from June 12 - 18, 2023, and with a Saturn retrograde coming up, we'll be lucky if we can cling to the more positive of the transits.

Fortunately, we set the week up with a good one, right at the top, and that would be the Taurus Moon, known for its mellowness and ability to put us all in amicable, lazy moods. We're not looking for fights this week, though if we wish to get scrappy, we will find the trouble we seek.

What we do have on our side this week is a lot of good Venus and Jupiter energy. While our first Venus transit is square the Moon, it's the kind of climate for bringing out the best in lovers. Moon square Venus allows us to discover new things about our romantic partners. While some of those things may shock us, we may end up even more interested in them than we were originally. Mercury will also sextile Venus, which is excellent news for couples with 'things' on their minds. This week promotes peaceful conversation.

With Moon sextile and conjunct Jupiter, we won't feel stuck for too long in any situation that seeks to cramp our style. In love, this is good news, as we'll be setting boundaries and respecting ourselves and our loved ones for having the nerve to speak up on that issue. Saturn retrograde may pull on us, leading to self-doubt, but these three zodiac signs will lead the way in positivity and self-assurance.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love June 12 - 18:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you let your mind wander, it will go off in all the wrong directions, and you can feel that in your bones this week, Leo. A lot is happening in the cosmos, and some are unpleasant. That is why you insist on making the best of it. You are the quintessential merrymaker who takes lemons and makes lemonade this week. You recognize that during the transits of Mercury square Venus, you could make or break the relationship you are presently in. However, with joy in your heart and a smile, you opt to 'make' it.

That Saturn retrograde weighs heavy on you simply because there are career issues that you'd rather not look at this week. So, in putting these big decisions off, you actually create a better week for yourself. Denial works, not always, but if you have to put something off to make someone happy, you'll do it that way.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you could just stick with the vibe that the Taurus Moon gives you, then you and your loved one will be free from the torrent of weird transits hitting us all this week, from June 12 - 28, 2023. You are not one to be easily swayed, and once you catch a vibe that makes you feel at peace, well, then that's the vibe you cling to. You and your romantic partner will do a lot of 'ignoring the public' this week as the entire world seems like too much of a hassle for you to take too seriously.

It's a good week for love because you make it so. Yes, you feel the strain of the Saturn retrograde upon you, but what can you do? Sink into the pit because it suggests you do? No way. You'll do what you do at your pace, and the cosmic currents won't phase you. This will help you love more and be more at ease with yourself.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mercury sextile Venus comes at the right time and couldn't give you a better situation than the one that concerns you, your partner and a deep conversation that both of you have wanted to have for a long time. You have both pushed this topic aside, and it's become the ultimate 'elephant in the room.'

It's clearly time to discuss it, and during Mercury sextile Venus, you'll cross that border, leading to great things. These great things are supported by Moon-conjunct Jupiter energy, and you'll feel glad about having the strength to say what was on your mind. Communication is everything in love relationships, and you'll have enough to deal with, career-wise, during the Saturn retrograde, which also starts this week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.