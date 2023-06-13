June 14 Horoscopes Are 'Extraordinary' For 3 Open-Hearted Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have extraordinary horoscopes on June 14, but not all of us will be so lucky. Here's the message of the day for everyone, including three specific zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 14. If you consider yourself an intuitive or psychic, the energy of the day will feel overwhelming or excessive to you. Neptune and the Moon are to blame for this but not by themselves.

They are locked in a crazy dance with the other planets in such a way that can only be interpreted as "everyone talking at once and no one hearing anything in the ensuing cacophony." Mental clarity will be in short supply today. You can navigate the day without too many problems if you lean into your intuitive side.

Some of you are on the quest for love at this time. You want your soulmate, or you want your relationship to be the best that it can be. Try not to impose your will on your significant other or the person you are seeing or interested in.

You will push them away. It's not about abandoning your standards. You should uphold them. It's more about working with the universe's energies as is appropriate. After all, you wouldn't fly a kite in a storm, would you? Benjamin Franklin's kite experiment was a totally different thing! Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 14.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 14:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today will be a nostalgia-filled day for you, Leo. It can be a good thing for some of you. For other Leos, this will bring back memories from the past that you haven't gotten closure from. Chiron in Aries trine Mars in Leo may even make you seek out some people from your past to make things even with them. Don't give in to the urge. It will cause you more pain than bring you relief.

The best thing you can do is be by your side and consider your mental health. A journaling exercise or meditation can bring you peace. Don't feel guilty. Everyone needs a timeout from time to time. You have been working hard over the last few weeks. It doesn't matter whether it was physical labor, mental work or studying. Everything requires energy. Holding on to grudges won't help you. Deciding to live your best life can be a better revenge. Karma will take care of the rest.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today will be extraordinary for you, Virgo, especially if you are in the teaching profession in some capacity or are a student. Some of you may even receive some good news today that will cheer you up for the rest of the week. Neptune in Pisces has been messing up things for you for a while now. Today, it seems to be taking a backseat. You may not be ready to come out of your shell yet and shine brightly, but the planets are in your corner right now. The universe is supporting you as you move forward.

Moon in Taurus will make the day pretty relaxed and indulgent for you. So if you want to buy shoes or treat yourself to some candy, go for it! It's not every day that you do this. Some Virgos may even be spoiled (in a good way) by your parents today. They just want to shower you with love and give you everything to make you happy.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today will be a day of choices for you. Some may have to narrow down what they want and sign a deal. Others of you have time before you lock in your answer. As Vesta moves away from Uranus in Taurus, you are being called to reconsider your loyalties. Did you swear loyalty out of coercion or manipulation? If yes, the loyalty does not count. For some Taureans, this is directly related to the relationships in your life, both romantic and platonic.

Lying to yourself for peace will only bring tragedy and unrest into your life. Sometimes preparing for a storm is better than picking up the pieces once it has flattened everything in its path. Remember, with North Node in Taurus, you are headed in the right direction, whatever is specifically for you.

You need to trust your intuition and yourself. You don't owe anyone an explanation if they are not directly involved in the decision-making or will be impacted by it. Wear a clear quartz crystal pendant or rin if you feel called to. You can even carry a small chunk in your pocket if you don't like jewelry. It will keep your mind sharp and your vision clear.

