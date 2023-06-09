June 12 - 18: Chinese Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of June 12 - 18, 2023. First, here's the love message of the week for everyone. A heart-to-heart can often clear up all kinds of misunderstandings and conflicts.

A heart-to-heart can also open your heart to let in even more love. It all begins with the willingness, to be honest and straightforward on one side. We cannot control what others think of us. We can do what resonates with who we are on the inside and hope that we will be met halfway. If someone refuses to meet us halfway, it's better to find out early than too late.

Some of you are fixed on someone you fell in love with as a child or who you were in a relationship with when you were young. Ask yourself why you hold this person or memory so dearly. Maybe it's an essence you are chasing after, not the individual. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the week of June 12 – 18, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love June 12 - 18, 2023:

1. Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)

Rat, if you are single, this week will be really great for your love life. A lot more people will be showing interest in you at this time, or the person you are casually dating will start to reveal greater interest. Don't be in a rush, though. The slower you go, the better your experience will be at this time. Some of you are literally interacting with a soulmate and can feel a strong bond with this stranger who doesn't feel like a stranger. How 'bout that!

If you are in a relationship, try not to aggravate any conflicts you may be having with your significant other. If the other person is unwilling to put the metaphorical sword down and come to the discussion table to hash things out, maybe they are not the right person to be with for the long haul. Can you imagine your life unfolding with this person to old age with grandchildren and everything? Conflicts can reveal the strength of a relationship. It's time to test yours.

2. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Snake, if you are single, you will not find the right person this week, even if you are interacting with someone. You know what you want. They don't have it. Don't ignore the red flags. Don't give someone qualities they don't possess. There's no hurry. You have to believe in yourself and hold onto your values and self-esteem. When the right person shows up, everything will click into place effortlessly. Or rather, the effort won't feel like effort at all.

If you are in a relationship, the end of the week is a great time for you and your significant other to run off to some tropical island or head off somewhere for a little vacation. This week's energy is extra good to bring something new into the world. This can even be talking about a baby if you and your partner have been trying hard to get pregnant. Spontaneous dates and other witty things will help you take your relationship to the next level.

3. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Rabbit, if you are single, you are energetically connected to your soulmate at this time. You may not live in the same city or even know each other! Have faith in the universe. The strings of fate are drawing both of you to one another. It's only a matter of time. In the meantime, focus on doing what's best for you and continue to live your best life. Your inner glow will attract them to you. Wouldn't you like to be looked on with admiration when they cross paths with you?

If you are in a relationship, especially married with kids, the week will be extra good for all of you. You may even decide to go to an amusement park or do some activity that involves the entire family. Also, if your kids have a dance recital or a sports event, something great will happen to you during that time. The extra effort will go a long way. If you are not married but have a significant other, let them know why you love them so much this week. Reconnecting with each other occasionally is a great way to keep the spark going and the energy flowing between you.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.