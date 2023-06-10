3 Zodiac Signs Say Goodbye To A Controlling Partner On June 11 As Pluto Enters Capricorn

Today is the day we fight fire with fire, so to speak. If something goes wrong, we look to what is wrong and use it to combat it. We are keen on discovering what exactly isn't working on getting to know that thing inside and out. We are looking to master our mistakes today by pinpointing what's going wrong. This is like 'profiling' in criminal terms.

We need to know exactly what ruins something in our lives so that we can become it. Once we 'become' it, we are bigger than it, meaning, on this day, we become bigger than our problems. And in love, we can spot what's wrong. When we dive into the problem, we unravel it. Today is the day we tame the beast. Today brings us Pluto in Capricorn, which means if we are one of the three zodiac signs most susceptible to this transit, we will end someone else's domination over us.

Controlling relationships are always headed for doom. We let people get away with controlling us for just so long before we get to the place where this is no longer fun ... as if it ever was. What we do is we let loved one get away with it because we love them. After a while, it's no longer love. It's some kind of slavish loyalty, and even we know it's wrong. Who wants to be told what to do, day in and day out? Not us. And on this day, during Pluto in Capricorn, we will say a flat-out NO to those who dare to control us. Feh, pooey, no way!

Oh, June 11, the buck stops here. No more 'taking it.' No more need to take it. The brain power kicks in hard today, and for those of us who feel like we've been controlled into a state of hopelessness, Pluto in Capricorn brings back hope. We are OUT OF HERE, zodiac signs. Leaving a controlling relationship never felt this good.

Three zodiac signs say goodbye to a toxic partner on June 11:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are usually the one who is accused of being the control freak of the relationship. Still, it takes one to know one, doesn't it, Scorpio? After watching your romantic partner's behavior develop into whatever it's become today, you feel you've had enough. It's June 11, and you are not sure you want to go on with this person, as they've clearly become undone.

During the transit of Pluto in Capricorn, you will want to protect yourself because you've worked very hard to become the good person you are, and you don't want your love life to suddenly become all about how you tend to the needs of someone who is clearly tripping. Your partner has become bossier, and you have become ... not interested. Sorry partner, next window. Not interested, "You lost me."

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You could have gone on forever with this one person, but they just couldn't stay reliable, could they? You feel that, on June 11, this one you've been in a relationship has finally overstepped its bounds. You are totally into boundaries and do NOT like it when another person disregards the rubicon surrounding you. During Pluto in Capricorn, your partner will trash something of yours that will let you know they do not have enough respect in their heart for you to have this continue.

You are, perhaps, the scariest sign of the zodiac ... consider that Sagittarius is the ONLY zodiac sign that carries a weapon. In your case, your weapon is your ability to look that person in the eye and say, "I'm not going to take it anymore." Leave it to the Sagittarius to fight fire with fire. You're scary, and there's a good reason for it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You see exactly what's happening in your relationship and do NOT like it. Whereas you and your partner used to get along on almost every level, you've started to see a new side to this person that seems too controlling; what's going on with them? You've asked them to explain themselves, yet they somehow control you into not asking them anymore.

Wow, that's some nerve, and during Pluto in Capricorn on June 11, that nerve will be what have you confronting this controlling partner of yours with some bold new news: You aren't into it anymore. Control was not part of the grand plan, and you certainly aren't cut out to be someone who takes orders from anyone, let alone a romantic partner. All fun and games aside, this person has become a bore and a menace, and the thrill is gone, baby, gone.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.