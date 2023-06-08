Luck In Love Runs Out On June 9 For 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs

On June 9, luck in love runs out for three unlucky zodiac signs. We like to do a lot of blaming, that's for sure, and when we don't get what we want, we love to play the victim and milk it for all it's worth. And so, when we have a transit-like Moon conjunct Saturn, we might again fall into that trap, where all the world's problems are someone else's fault, and it's all happening to poor, pitiful us. On June 9, 2023, we won't consider ourselves the problem. When we see that nobody loves us, we'll convince ourselves that our luck in love has run out. We seem out of luck, and love has chosen to go everywhere but to us. Oh, poor, poor, pitiful us.

During the Moon conjunct Saturn transit, three zodiac signs will adopt the stance of being out of luck. Rather than look within and what we've done to get ourselves to this pitiful state, we will take the safe way out and simply accuse the world of being mean. We enjoy feeling sorry for ourselves today because anything is better than taking responsibility. We don't want to know that our lives are the way they are because, on some level, whether consciously or unconsciously, we created it that way. Instead, during Moon conjunct Saturn, we opt for ignorance. "They did it to us." We 'have no luck when it comes to love.'

So, it's not that our luck has run out and that love has passed us by forever. We don't want to look at what we might have done to get ourselves to feel this way today. While three zodiac signs may not want to take responsibility for their actions during the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, we may find out that our luck will do an about-face if we consider that we might possibly be adding to our sense of defeat here. Rise and stay strong. Believe in YOURSELF.

Luck in love runs out for three unlucky zodiac signs June 9:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There are times when you look at your love life, and you just want to cry. You feel like love has just flown over your head. You can't hold on to anyone; nobody seems interested in the real you. Sure, you can charm and date your way through life, but what about love? During the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn on June 9, 2023, you'll decide that you simply have no luck in this department and that, perhaps, it's just not your fate.

Your range of vision ends with yourself, making it easier for you to condemn the world for being so cruel and unkind to you. You haven't considered that you might be putting up a wall of protection so that love can, in no way, penetrate you and make you feel vulnerable. Instead of taking responsibility for 'having no luck in love,' you'd rather feel sorry for yourself and decide that the universe has it in for you.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Poor Capricorn. Stuck again in the No Love Zone. You feel as though you just have no luck in love whatsoever because everything you love someone, they turn out to be a monster. You feel like monsters are all you deserve, and if you continue to think like this, you'll end up with even less than you have now. What's going on, especially on June 9, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, is that you refuse to look at yourself. You are only looking at how others react to you.

You believe you have no luck in love, but don't consider that you might have created yourself as someone who will only accept monsters into their life. You have made yourself a magnet for bad people, and now that they are showing you their true colors, you, on some level, believe you deserve this. You do NOT earn anything but love and respect. Snap out of it, Capricorn. You've got the rest of your life to live. Get out of the mental rut you've put yourself in.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The last thing you will ever admit to is that you feel you have no luck in love. However, this is how you feel, and you spend much time convincing yourself that you choose this lifestyle. You decide to live without love because 'it's so much better this way. Who needs the hassle!?'

During the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn on June 9, 2023, you'll hear yourself in your head and know that all you do is lie to yourself. It's not that you have no luck in love. It's that you are too scared to put yourself on the line. The idea of what love could do to you is so terrifying that you'd rather pretend that you don't need it or that you just 'have no luck' in love. You have all the luck you need. You don't have the nerve to believe in yourself. Get over it, Aquarius; get yourself some love NOW!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.