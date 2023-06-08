The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Want A Break From Love On June 9

We tend to go inwards whenever we have a Neptune transit, such as the one we'll witness today, June 9, 2023. During Mercury sextile Neptune, we are even more in touch with our spiritual side than at any other time. We pick up on the thoughts and feelings of others as well — or, at least, we think we do. This is when we feel psychic and intuitive and it can be exhausting.

It's also a time to keep our thoughts to ourselves, as we can often gauge the feelings of others in the wrong way. The problem with believing we are psychic is that, often, we think we are correct when all we're doing is picking up on what we 'think' is going on in someone else's mind and heart. We think we can read reasons, which may sound very cool but is anything but cool to the person being told that their mind is being read. This is how Mercury sextile Neptune works.

Because many of us will feel high levels of empathy during this transit, we may want to keep it to ourselves. If we insist on telling our romantic partners or love interests what they should do, according to what we're 'picking up' on, we may find that they are not interested. Just because we believe they are going through something doesn't necessarily mean they are going through anything. This is why today, June 9, 2023, allows us to back off and keep to ourselves. Once we feel the bliss of being alone, we will know that today is a perfect day to take a break from love.

Now, three zodiac signs will feel the energy of Mercury sextile Neptune in ways that will definitely have them wanting to go alone on this day. If empathy is the word of the day for these zodiac signs, then 'being with people' is what we want to avoid. That means love and romance, most of all. What to avoid during Mercury sextile Neptune: Love.

The three zodiac signs who will need a break from love on June 9, 2023:

1. Aries

Something will happen to you today that might end up annoying you. Because of Mercury's sextile Neptune transit, you will feel particularly 'helpful.' You are always someone who wants to help, and your help is indeed valuable. However, not everyone wants to be helped, or rather, not everyone wants to do it your way, and that's what gets on your nerves today.

You feel as though you are here, like a saint, to deliver goodness into someone's life, and there they are, not having any of it. If this is a romantic partner, you'll resent them for not listening to you, as you feel you are only giving your best — and you may very well be doing just that. Still, on June 9, 2023, you might feel better if you just took a break from trying so hard. You want to help because you love someone, but taking a day off from love on June 9, 2023, might be best.

2. Virgo

You may find that on this day, June 9, 2023, you will be lost in thought, and often when that happens, you tend to believe it's for a reason. You are very fatalistic in this regard. You think it has to be true if you have a hunch. You believe in your intuition. However, sometimes that intuition becomes an opinion, and you feel you need to push on others.

During the transit of Mercury sextile Neptune, you will understand that 'something is coming' and want to share this existential dread with someone close to you. They may not appreciate your pushiness and may reject your intuitive concepts. Today is a good day to walk away from love; give yourself a break. You don't need to make others buy what you're selling; stop selling it. Believe what you believe, and take a break from love and salesmanship today.

3. Scorpio

You go for it with all your gusto when you get on an empathy roll. Today, June 9, 2023, brings you Mercury sextile Neptune, which means you'll feel everything. What it also does to you is that while you're feeling so hyper-sensitive about other people's feelings, you'll pick up on the feelings of your romantic partner — and you'll interpret them wrong.

You may even become a little paranoid, believing that they are thinking evil thoughts about you when, in fact, they are more than likely thinking about what to eat for dinner tonight. You are projecting like crazy today, which is why the transit of Mercury sextile Neptune gives you the perfect opportunity to back away from love, at least for a day or two so that you can think straight. Give yourself a break from love, Scorpio; why torment yourself any longer?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.