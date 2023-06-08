June 9 Horoscopes Are 'Full Of Inner Conflict' For 3 Zodiac Signs

What do we want to avoid today? Inner conflict! What will we be unable to avoid today? Inner conflict. That's what you get when the Moon square with Mercury. It puts us all in a state of tension. For some, more than others, everyone seems to get a taste of this piece.

Today will be when we want to say something so badly, but we know that if we so much as dare to open our mouths, we might as well open up the gates of hell. The reaction to our thoughts and words will be so over the top that we'll instantly regret speaking them. And yet, we'll be feeling those sentiments to the bone ... we just know that if we share our thoughts, we'll be slaughtered for even daring to open our mouths.

Hello, conflict. Hello, inner tension. Today, June 9, brings us Moon square Mercury, and this transit will really affect those who don't like repressing their thoughts. That doesn't imply that some folks don't mind, but there are people here, three zodiac signs in particular, who have a tough time knowing that they can't say what's on their mind or they will either get in trouble. They'll be ostracized for feeling the way they do. We don't want to keep our opinions to ourselves, but Moon square Mercury tells us that we should because the price of expressing ourselves on this day, June 9, 2023, might be emotionally costly. The conflict comes when we realize that we must hold back — as a survival method.

It's pretty easy to imagine how this could play out in social media. One person brings up a hot topic; before we know it, a million people are all dog piling on top of that person with their opinion of it. It's enough to scare a person away, and that's what today is all about. Being scared away by people because we know those opinions, when untethered, can be ferocious, toxic and inhuman. Which three zodiac signs will feel the heat of Moon square Mercury today?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 9:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The last thing you want to get into today is someone else's war. You have your thoughts and don't feel like you can be persuaded to think another way. Your curiosity may get the better of you today, as Moon square Mercury tends to bring many irresistible topics to light. Do we want to be part of the conversation? Nope, not today. What burns you today, however, is that you see your friends all 'going that way,' and you just aren't feeling it.

You have your opinion, and you're sticking with it. It irks you to think that you have friends who are not only so open with what you find to be disagreeable but are fighting out loud, on social media, in ways that you almost find embarrassing. Your inner conflict comes from wondering if you should still be friends with these people. It's as if they've become the opposite of everything you believe in.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Communicating properly is part of what you do by nature, and you've always believed that free speech is where it's at. You'd never repress your thoughts, so, as a Sagittarius, you also blurt. Blurting makes you come across as careless or pushy. During the transit of Moon square Mercury on June 9, 2023, you will hold your tongue because you realize that the temperature of the conversation is way too hot for you to just dash into.

There are some vicious people out there, and they won't find your blurting 'honesty' all that fresh. You get the sense that if you actually do come out with your own opinion, you'll be ripped to shreds by a mob that is out for blood, so to speak. Your inner conflict shows up as feelings of deep disappointment for how the world has turned out, according to your viewpoint of 'what is right and what is wrong.'

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are powerful and opinionated but do not enjoy getting in the thick of things. Conflict scares you away, which doesn't mean you don't have your thoughts on any given topic; however, during Moon square Mercury, you'll really want to keep those thoughts to yourself. This is where you feel the tension. You do not like being told what to do, even if the one telling you to hold off is you. You feel a distinct need to back away, out of self-protection, today, June 9, 2023.

During the transit of Moon square Mercury, you'll see other people arguing about topics you might ordinarily want to jump into, but your smarter self will have you sitting this one out. You don't want to be hassled by people and their ways, though you may be tempted to throw in a one-liner and then walk away. (Run, Pisces, run!)

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.