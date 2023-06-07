June 8: Today's Horoscopes Are 'Annoying' For 3 Zodiac Signs, As Moon Squares Uranus

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on June 8, due to the Moon square Uranus. If you are one of the three zodiac signs most prone to acting in this way, you might find that during today's transit of Moon square Uranus, you'll be at level 10 regarding abrasive feelings.

For those affected most by this caustic transit, we will be both annoying to others and ourselves. We will have zero patience when it comes to our blunders, and we may even find that if we make enough of them, we'll rapidly justify them as if that will help us save face. We don't admit to making mistakes on this day and make them frequently. This is what we call a truly rough day.

Uranus transits aren't always negative. They can be pretty great for inspiring novel thinking and creative ideas. However, when squared with the Moon, we're looking at overthinking those ideas and finding fault in everything.

We may start this day feeling like we're walking in sunshine, but we won't let it stay that way. We are on our way today, and what's worse is that we will fight for the right to be wrong ... throughout the day. If we make a mistake, we will automatically justify it as something we want to happen. We don't own up to any responsibility during Moon square Uranus.

At this point, we must think: "Am I doing the right thing?" We must back up before becoming foolish, as Moon square Uranus is very good at making people fools. It will be a rough day for the three zodiac signs who will take everything to heart today. If you can take it all in stride, please do so because fighting for the right to be 'wrong' is just ... useless. Which zodiac signs are going to make the worst mistakes today?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on June 8:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mood swings are part of the Gemini agenda, but during Moon square Uranus, you may overstep your bounds when it comes to how much you expect others to deal with your outrageous changes in mood. On this day, you'll boldly tell someone that you are well-poised and that being moody is someone else's cup of tea, and yet, you will be the one who throws the worst fits and grabs the most negative attention out there.

You want to be a brat today, and on June 8, you will do just that. You might think you're being mature or simply holding up your right to be who you are, and 'isn't that just a great thing ... ' But no, it isn't a great thing because your moods let people know they cannot trust you. You're a live wire, a bomb ready to go off any moment. If people avoid you today, Moon square Uranus has you acting like an impulsive brat.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's a feeling that comes with today, and it's sort of an 'impending doom' feeling, and even though you aren't in trouble or danger, you might just end up playing this out in your mind all through the day. On June 8, you will experience your version of Moon square Uranus, which will look like you are overthinking a negative scenario to the point where it becomes total fiction.

You are living out your nightmare, but the bad part is that you expect others to follow. So, whatever you have on your mind today, you will try to get others to believe in it when they clearly see that this is your problem, not theirs, nor their interest. You are only happy when you can complain, and if there's nothing to complain about, you'll create something ... and bring others into the muck and mire with you.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'd be better off today if you could find yourself some time alone, as people get on your nerves to the point where you're ready to cut them all out of your life. Yes, you realize that that is drastic, but during the forceful transit of Moon square Uranus, you don't care. The presence of friends bums you, and you can't even handle the idea of communicating with your romantic partner.

All things are off today because your mood is so low that one would think you're stuck in the tarpits. You are also very keen on refusing help from others because you don't see anything wrong with your behavior. This is typical Moon square Uranus behavior. If you can avoid prompting an argument today, Libra, you might get away with this day, but the thing is, you more than likely will go after it like a hungry dog.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.