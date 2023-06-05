These 3 Zodiac Signs Learn Something New About Their Partner On June 6, 2023

There's one way to find out something new about your romantic partner on June 6. 2023, and that is by asking them about themselves. You'd be surprised at how much you can learn about a person simply by showing them attention. People want to talk about themselves, and during a communication-positive transit like Moon trine Mercury, we may find that everyone is talking on this day, especially the three signs of the zodiac, in particular.

We're with the people we are in relationships with for a purpose; it's not just about physical attraction — there's more to this romance than meets the eye, and on this day, June 6, 2023, many of us are about to learn something new about the person we are with. Let's hope for the best here!

The transit of Moon trine Mercury breaks down the walls between romantic partners. If ever there was a time to lay it all out, this is the day for that. If we have secrets just busting out of us, then today's a great day to let them all out. And, while we're spilling the beans, we might as well make it a 'share,' meaning, let's see what we can find out about 'them' as well. Today provides us with a safe vibe and safe enough to be vulnerable. We provide this to our romantic partners, who do the same for us. That is part of the gift that comes with the Moon trine Mercury.

We also must remember that with Moon trine Mercury comes information; whatever we learn about our partners may not be what we want to hear. Yes, the space is clear for them to share, and yes, we have established that they can trust us and that we won't flee in terror upon hearing what they have to reveal. However, know this: for three zodiac signs, the free and easy 'confession' of our loved ones may not be what we 'want' to hear. Just sayin'...

Three zodiac signs discover a personality trait in their on June 6, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Well, you asked for it. You wanted to know what was going on inside the mind of the person you are romantically linked to, and as of June 6, 2023, you will know. You find out this person is a little more private than you thought they'd be. Even though Moon trine Mercury opens the gates of communication between couples, what you'll find out about your partner is that they are not interested in being all that revealing.

Well, that's a blow, isn't it? There you go, sharing everything about your life with them, and in the end, they turn out to be unlike you in this regard. So, the irony of today's whopping communication session is that you find out that your partner is not the 'share and share alike' kind of communicator. Not what you expected, but hey, you asked for it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have been looking for something in the person you are romantically tied to that will make you feel better about them and the relationship. It's as if you've been searching for a new reason to love this person, and you haven't found it in their actions, so you naturally assume they're hiding something or holding back.

During the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you'll feel very optimistic about prying into your mate's affairs, as you believe the two of you have nothing to hide from each other. And, on June 6, 2023, you'll find that your partner has many exciting aspects about themselves, but they aren't fond of you being a nosy body. You'll get better results if you tone down your curiosity to a low flame. As of now, you'll find out there IS something there, but you need to back off and let them reveal their true nature to you on their own time.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you will find out about your romantic partner today, June 6, 2023, is precisely what you thought you'd find out ... and it may not be a good thing. Then again, if you are into what they're into, it might just be a great thing. During Moon trine Mercury, it seems as though what your partner is into might turn you off a bit. Or maybe ... more than a bit.

That happens when you open the book of knowledge: you get inside, and as we all know, knowledge is incapable. So, Sagittarius, you must ask yourself if it's worth knowing everything you can about this person because you may discover more than you should ever know during Moon trine Mercury. There's a reason why they say 'ignorance is bliss.' Once you know, you can't go back to not knowing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.