3 Zodiac Signs Have The Luckiest Love Horoscopes On June 6, 2023

Love is an easy state of mind to be in on this day, June 6, 2023, and that is because, for the first time in a long while, we have the Moon trine Mercury to act as an assistant for those couples who've been needing to 'iron' things out. Suppose you've been having difficulties with your romantic relationships. In that case, you might find that if you are one of the three zodiac signs most susceptible to the power of Moon trine Mercury, you might finally be able to get past the hurdles that kept you and your partner at odds.

Today is when we put aside our fears of communicating with each other and get right down with the truth. No fear; this isn't worth fearing. This is where we rise in power, and we do so because being in the relationships we are presently in means everything to us.

During the transit of Moon trine Mercury, saying what's on our mind is most important, even if we've been keeping something under wraps this whole time. We know that the most important thing to us is to keep this relationship going. If we want to keep it strong, we must play an active part in keeping it healthy. And in this case, health is the equivalent of transparency. We need to get out of the repressed state we've built for ourselves and into a place where we feel safe enough to express everything on our minds without fear of repercussion.

Moon trine Mercury allows us to feel brave enough just to be ourselves. While many know that that's not a simple thing to accomplish, we know it's vital to come forth with withheld information. We will make our love lives shine, and for the zodiac sign who reacts well to the placement of Moon trine Mercury in our lives, today may be the day that brings about truly loving breakthroughs.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on June 6, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Enough with the hard times! You feel as though you are ready to scream out, "Enough! I'm humbled. I got the lesson. Enough already!" You know what, Gemini? Sometimes this kind of dramatic revelation is exactly what's needed to shift tracks, and you sure do need a shift in tracks, don't you? Your love life is about to get such a shift, and you will make that happen. Just as you thought it was all sliding down the slippery slope, in comes the thing that you do best: communication.

On this day, June 6, you'll notice something in the air: it's ... fearlessness. What? That's the gift you'll receive today, thanks to your good friend, Moon trine Mercury. Today is the day you see your relationships as something to be optimistic about because you decided that 'this will work.' Discuss this with your partner, and you will find out how much they support it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The transit of Moon trine Mercury is exactly what you've needed, as there is definitely something on your mind that you have not discussed with your partner. You've noticed a trend in the household; you are starting to revert to your old, repressed ways. The significant shares are not spoken aloud anymore, and as someone who wants to be in the loop of your partner's feelings, you know that this kind of regression can lead you nowhere but to an unwanted ending.

To prevent this from happening, you will take advantage of today's transit, Moon trine Mercury. wake yourself out of the trance you've been in, and confront your partner with the reality of what's happening. They, in turn, will follow suit, as they've noticed it too, and together, as of this day, you can make a better life for yourselves.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

A very interesting thing is about to take place in your love life, and that is the phenomenon of vulnerable honesty. While you've always enjoyed an honest relationship with your partner, you've always had things you've wanted to ask them about or tell them about. These were usually secret things you aren't sure you want to say aloud.

Then, all of a sudden, on June 6, during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you'll feel at ease with these private thoughts and want to see what will happen if you introduce your mate to some of your ideas. You have always suspected they would go along with your wild ideas because they ARE your mate, but you've never told them THIS. The time is now, and you're about to reveal something intimate about yourself to the person you want to trust with your vulnerable state of mind. All we can say is GOOD LUCK!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.