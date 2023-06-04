3 Zodiac Signs Have Luck & Love On Their Side June 5 When Venus Enters Leo

Luck is definitely on our side today, June 5, 2023, as we are in the magnificent presence of a promising transit, Venus in Leo. Just about everyone here today stands a chance at having a great day in love and romance. While three zodiac signs may feel as though their love lives are bordering on superb, the good thing is that nobody here will suffer for love today, not while Venus is in Leo, that's for sure.

During Venus in Leo, we're going to see some strong words come forth; and we may find ourselves knocked off our feet due to the impact of those words. Mind you, it's all positive, perhaps even exceptional. This is the kind of day where you hear your romantic partner talking about you to someone else, and they are literally gushing with love for you. They're not doing it to show you because they may not know you're overhearing them, so it will feel incredible.

Today is the day that we get to see our romantic partners in action without us influencing how they respond to any given set of circumstances. And what we will find out today is that they love us so much more than we even gave them credit for. Nice!

And so, Aries, Sagittarius and Capricorn are in for a great day. Love is not only in the air; it's a strong presence we cannot deny. We will see our partners defend us, speak highly of us, and show others how much they love us. Book those ego trips now, signs, because we're about to get traveling.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on June 5, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may not have expected this from your partner, but they are so much more into you than you knew, and what you see them do today will warm your heart. June 5 brings you Venus in Leo, which means nothing will be shy or inhibited today regarding love. Your partner will definitely go out of their way to show you how much you mean to them, and this could even take you aback at first, as that Leo power really does come on strong.

It'll just take a few moments to adjust to this outpouring of love and affection, but soon enough, you'll realize that this is exactly what you want from a partner: you want them to be affectionate because you feel starved for it. You never trusted that this kind of raw affection could be real, but Venus in Leo makes sure you know that when it comes from the person you know as your partner, it's the real deal, all the way.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Leo pumps up the good attitude today and makes you feel as though you are a gorgeous creature that ever lived, and so much of that is because there's someone in your life who is making you feel that way. There is no short supply of love and affection today, June 5, 2023, because when Venus in Leo is in YOUR sky, it manifests as sweetness and security in love.

Have you ever had a day without worrying about what your partner thinks or feels? Well, during Venus in Leo, your partner will remove all doubts from your mind because they will tell you their sole purpose is to please you and make you feel safe and sound in their trustworthy love. You aren't used to this kind of love, but now that you're getting a taste of it, you may not want it to ever stop.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

On June 5, you'll be able to step back and watch love do its thing on you, which means that all you've given up on is here to let you know that it hasn't given up on you. You and your partner are about to experience the powerful effects of Venus in Leo, which are no joke and can also become the healing force in your love affair at this point.

You may have thought that your love life was on the way out; what you didn't account for was a miracle, and today brings that miracle in the astrological form of Venus in Leo. There is hope, and it is very much alive Capricorn. So don't trash this relationship just yet; hang on and see what your partner has in store for you today, as it could very well be enlightening, loving and transformative.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.