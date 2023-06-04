3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Rewarding' Weekly Horoscopes, June 5 - 11, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for June 5 - 11, 2023. But before we get to them, here's the message of the week for everyone. Your journey to love starts within yourself. How else will you know what to look out for and who to avoid?

So as the Moon transits through Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces this week, focus within and do what's right for you. If you are in a relationship, don't bend over backward and forget about your needs. And if you are single, remind yourself that you are loveable and desirable. So what if you haven't found your soulmate yet? You will one day.

Some of you have been contemplating the big questions in life over the last few days or weeks. Like, what is your purpose here on Earth? Why do you excel so well at some things and turn into a dunce in others?

What can you do to shake off your insecurities and stand tall? How can you turn things in your favor? You may not realize this, but asking these questions is slowly and steadily making you stronger on the inside. You will figure out the answers eventually. It always starts with the questions. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for June 5 - 11, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for June 5 - 11, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, good fortune doesn't always show up as a knight in shining armor or a lucky break at the most opportune moment. Sometimes it shows up in your life as a “disaster” that's not really a disaster. Something like that will happen this week. Especially when the transiting Moon conjuncts Pluto. You may feel like your authority is being challenged. Or that certain people don't want you around. Some of you may even face rejection in love. Yet you are on the best horoscopes list because you have no idea how many bullets you will be dodging because of these annoyances or aggravating circumstances.

With Mars and Venus both in Leo at this time and Lilith slipping back into Cancer, your interpersonal ties are being questioned or brought to light right now. Don't ignore the signs. Even with all this opposition energy, the hand will not tip in their favor. Be steadfast and you will see yourself through this storm. And in the process, remove the detritus from your life.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The week will be relatively relaxed for you, Cancer. Even when the transiting Moon moves through Capricorn (your opposite sign), Neptune, Saturn, and Jupiter have got your back. Some of you may feel quite lazy or sleepy this week. But considering how many curveballs life has been throwing our way since the pandemic, this period of rest is excellent.

Have some fun with your friends. Go to the movies, get your nails or hair done, watch some cartoons or anything else you may want to do. Just remember that Lilith is currently in Cancer. So you need to be more watchful of red flags while hooking up or dating people at this time. But that will not be an issue for those of you who are already in a relationship.

If you suddenly feel like going to the carnival or visiting a tarot booth, go for it! Neptune trine Venus and Lilith makes the latter half of the week perfect for mystical adventures and other fun spooky things. Some of you may even visit a haunted-house attraction with your bae and laugh about your shenanigans later.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The beginning of the week will be pretty good for you, Scorpio. Especially Wednesday. All the planetary energies are focused elsewhere at this time. So you are flying under the radar of cosmic jump scares and other annoying things. Some of you may even receive a surprising, but well-deserved, pat on the back from your boss at work or your teacher. You may even find yourself more inspired than usual this week. Don't hold yourself back. Let the creative juices flow and turn out something extraordinary.

In matters of the heart, you may feel a bit frustrated at this time. Pluto opposite Venus and Mars is to blame for that. But don't worry. You are once again not in the direct path of their boss fight. It's time to go slow and let events unfold at a more organic pace right now.

If you suddenly feel like calling your parents or a relative you haven't spoken to in a long time, don't hold back. Neptune in Pisces (and Saturn) will evoke familial feelings inside of you this week. You may even get invited to a backyard BBQ or something else you didn't know was being planned.

