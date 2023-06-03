These 3 Fearless Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On June 4, 2023, During Mercury Conjunct Uranus

June 4 has you and your partner on a serious roll, and the feeling is good. You both have the same ideas going on today and what makes this day feel so extra good for you and this person is that you both happen to be very 'out of the box' thinkers; what you folks plan on today is not the run of the mill day for lovers. One of the reasons the two of you get along so well is that you are not like the others; you are both unique and quirky, and somehow you found each other in our big ol' world. What you have in common with your romantic partner is amplified and enjoyed during today's transit of Mercury conjunct Uranus. Get ready for a day of inspired conversation and a couple of mental thrills.

Mercury conjunct Uranus works well for the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love because they are unafraid to take chances. For Aries, Scorpio and Aquarius, June 4, 2023, will represent the chance to do something with a mate or a close friend...that will change how we do things from now on.

This could be where we go to an event, like a rave or a festival, or simply a very cool outdoor space that awakens something inside us that we now realize is important. The need for fun in a relationship is no joke; this isn't reserved for 'our young days' or days gone by. No, during Mercury conjunct Uranus, we realize that we need to have fun throughout our lives and can't let that flame die out.

That's why today, June 4, 2023, is dedicated to the couples who are dead serious about moving with the times and creating fun in their lives. Mercury conjunct Uranus transit is not for the lazy; it will work well specifically if we're already in the mindset for change, experience and fun. This day is potentially fantastic for those of us who are brave enough to say a fearless YES to Mercury conjunct Uranus.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on June 4:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're only starting something new with this person and are stoked to make something bigger and better out of this new relationship. The early days are always glorious for you, Aries, as this is when you get to pull out your bag of magic tricks. On June 4, 2023, you will be able to wow the new person in your life, and you won't disappoint.

What's interesting is that all of what you'll be experiencing will be in earnest; yes, you've seen relationships come and go, but when you feel good about one as you do about this new path, you'll feel just as excited as ever...and your enthusiasm will awaken the person you are with, because they, too, are like you in this area. They want the thrills and the chills, and whether you lead the way or not, they're fully on board. New love rocks the house today, Aries. Enjoy your good times!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Inspired thinking rules the way on this day, June 4, 2023, as you and the one you love to be with decide to 'do it your way' and leave the world behind for a day, at least. There's an opportunity for fun coming up, and during the transit of Mercury conjunct Uranus, the way will become clear, and you will know exactly what to do

. You and your partner are not the kind who sits at home complaining about having nothing to do, and during this transit, you won't be able to stop the inspirational ideas coming forth, and each and every one of these ideas will encourage even more fun thinking. You both feel as though you've been responsible enough; it's time to be a kid again, even if it's only for a day. Enjoy it all, Scorpio!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Days like this one don't always come around, and for that reason alone, June 4, 2023, will seem like a dream come true — finally, a day when you're not under pressure. You and a loved one are making big plans, knowing nothing will stop you. Even better, the person you are with is just as excitable as you are when it comes to the things you share in common.

During Mercury conjunct Uranus, it's as if those commonalities are highlighted and in the spotlight. This thrills you because you know what it's like out there: not everyone sees the world as you do. However, you have found someone who really gets you, and you get them, too. Together, you feel as though there is no limit to what you can do, and the one thing you know is for certain: fun times are ahead, and it's definitely because Mercury conjunct Uranus is in the sky.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.