Today's Tarot Card Horoscope For Monday, May 29

The tarot cards have been pulled and drawn for Monday's horoscope. Here's what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign, starting May 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

It's going to be an uphill climb for you today, Aries, but rest assured that there are things you can accomplish despite the challenges you face. Today, you'll seize the bull by the horns and make things work. Your stamina is impressive, so don't forget to give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back for a job well done.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Taurus, it's time to stop engaging in activities that you dislike. It's perfectly acceptable to say no, even to your loved ones. Today, take a stand and establish clear boundaries. Let others know where you draw the line and demonstrate your determination. It's important for them to understand how serious you are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

The truth can be painful, and it's natural to feel that certain situations are unfair. However, it's essential to remember that people have the right to live their own lives. Your perception of the world may differ from your ideal vision. In moments like these, take a deep breath and practice detachment. Sometimes, it's best to let go and move on from this particular situation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You don't always have to complete every task or endeavor you start, so it's advisable to take a break today. Allowing some time to pass will enable you to gain a fresh perspective on things. Sometimes, a little time is all you need to alter your opinion. Instead of rushing, consider exercising patience, as it often proves to be the wiser choice.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Today is an ideal opportunity to express your love and support for someone you deeply care about. Is there a person in your life who you know could benefit from your assistance? Don't hesitate to offer your help. Your act of kindness will be warmly received and appreciated.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Today, there seems to be an underlying sense of argumentative energy in the air. People may find it challenging to get along, and you might even question if there's something in the cosmos causing these issues. In such situations, it can be beneficial to take a step back. Sometimes, creating some distance and observing from afar is the best course of action you can take.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You have grown stronger and more mature compared to your past self. This newfound strength enables you to say no to things you once desired. You have developed the ability to see situations for their true value and not get entangled in unnecessary drama. It's a testament to your growth and resilience.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Your strong personality is a valuable asset when it comes to tackling challenging projects at work. You embody the characteristics of a powerhouse, consistently hitting your goals and reaching new heights. Your determination and drive propel you forward, allowing you to overcome obstacles with ease. Keep harnessing that inner strength as you continue to excel in your professional endeavors.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Today, you might feel pressured to do more than you desire. Your family may have high expectations of who they believe you should be. However, it's crucial to remember to follow your own path. Take the opportunity to march to the beat of your own drum and be true to yourself. Embrace your unique identity and stay authentic. Don't let external pressures sway you from being the person you want to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Today, it's time to roll up your sleeves and apply some elbow grease to whatever task or project you're working on. Although you may not have the favorable support of luck, remember that you have the opportunity to earn what you desire. By putting in the effort and hard work, you can achieve your goals and aspirations. This process of earning can cultivate a deeper appreciation for what you accomplish. So embrace the challenges ahead and let your determination lead the way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Aquarius, today it's time to wave the white flag of peace. You have no interest in engaging in arguments with anyone. Your focus is on having a peaceful and relaxing day. Even if someone attempts to provoke you, you won't let them get under your skin. Maintain your calm and refuse to be dragged into unnecessary conflicts. Prioritize your own well-being and enjoy a day of tranquility.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Today, it's essential to call a time-out and prioritize some much-needed rest and relaxation. By creating space for yourself, you can better connect with your inner voice. Take time to appreciate moments of quiet solitude, allowing your thoughts to flow freely. These peaceful moments will enable you to gain clarity and insight. Embrace this opportunity for self-reflection and enjoy the serenity it brings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.