Tarot Horoscope On Friday, May 26, 2023

Today's reading brings a bit of insight into our day, and it emboldens us to choose our actions wisely. To find out what's in store for you, here's today's tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs on May 26, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Your love life is about to bloom, Aries. This tarot card suggests your future holds stability, dedication, and a focus on building a solid foundation in a loving, committed relationship. A reliable and stable partner could be entering your life this week if you're single. Already coupled? Things are going to be looking up!

To make this work out the best for you, Take your time to grow love. Nurture the connection, embrace loyalty, and work toward long-term security and growth — savor the moments.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Taurus, today you begin a new adventure. A creative path to long-term success and fulfillment in your career awaits. Trust your instincts and embrace your imaginative side, this is where you learn to excel.

Pursue opportunities that allow you to express your authentic self. Start by connecting with others on a deep emotional level. Follow your passion, and success will follow you wherever you go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Money is a hot topic for you, Gemini. You can improve your financial situation. If you want to attract abundance into your life, the Ten of Swords advises you to leave behind negative thoughts and patterns holding you back from doing so. It's time for a fresh start, and this work begins with how you think.

Embrace a new mindset. Read books on resilience and personal development or transformation. Be open to new opportunities and innovative approaches that have worked for others. Don't hesitate to seek support or guidance from a professional who knows how to crunch numbers if you need to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Watch out. Something difficult can push your buttons today. This tarot card is a warning — be mindful because challenges are unavoidable. Despite difficulties, you'll find a way through. Try not to focus on the bottom line today because it might be unstable and unpredictable.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You want to grow, but today you need to take an open-minded approach. You can do what you need to do, according to the Eight of Wands but luck is not going to be handed to you. You will have to make your luck happen.

Conquer your fears by trying something new. Step out of your comfort zone, and don't allow yourself to take the easy route. Set your goal and then work toward it until you reach the finish line.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

It's time to take your spirituality to a new level, Virgo. This tarot card says you can act with discernment but you need clarity. The best way to do this is to cut back on distractions and clean up the areas of life that feel messy to you.

Journal your day so you can find those moments when things aren't going write and discover which people rub you in the wrong way. You'll find it easier to narrow down where to focus your energy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Today brings you a lucky surprise, Libra. Your life is about to improve in a big way, and it starts with balance and abundant peace.

You are going to be making some powerful changes that impact how your day-to-day-activities go. You already know that certain things need to change, and now you're ready to start taking action. Kudos!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Let go of the past. The Five of Cups tarot card is a card revealing you've been grieving things you cannot change or control. In fact, your pain and sorrow have been doing the opposite — they have been controlling you.

Instead of looking back at who let you down or wasn't there for you, look at the future. Remember the people in your life that love and adore you. Look into ways to spend more time with individuals who lift you up than think about those who tore you down. It's time to forgive and to truly FORGET.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You are a good study, Sagittarius, which is why the Four of Pentacles is an optimistic card for you to have today. You're ready to be schooled by life and that means learning a new lesson. This one is going to be hard for you, so take notes!

You love to be generous, but sometimes it's to a fault. Find the right balance between giving and receiving. You don't need to let go of everything you gain materially. Instead, see these items as a tool for you to grow opportunities. You can help others but remember to also help yourself first. That's what money was meant for anyway, to help.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

This tarot card indicates you've experienced deep, disappointing betrayal, Capricorn. It's time to stop blaming yourself for what you didn't see or did not do correctly. Today is a day for you to step back and then walk away..

You'll find a way. If you need to have a good, long cry, do it. But most importantly, don't allow someone's actions to hinder your joy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You're ready to set a few astounding and intimidating long-term goals, Aquarius. You may not know where to start, but the truth is you have a few ideas. You simply need the courage to trust yourself to pick the right one and focus.

Today is the day for choosing. You can do this! You just have to believe that whatever you decide to do now, you'll find a way to improve if things aren't working to plan.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Trust in the unseen, Pisces. Today you have a wild and vivid imagination and it allows you to connect with the spiritual side of life. Your mind is opening to receive a spiritual message. Be receptive.

Don't allow yourself to stifle this energy by trying to fill the day with activities that lack substance. Remember to embrace the joys of your higher calling.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.