Horoscopes On May 31 Might Be Fairly Problematic For 3 Zodiac Signs Thanks To Moon Square Pluto

We're not singling out that city, but it's the idea that something is going on in space, creating a bit of a situation on the home planet. Yes, we're looking at you, Moon square Pluto. You are your ability to change our plans, you and your ability to wreck a day without even trying, and YOU, yes, you, Pluto, with your wicked ways and senseless shifts. On May 31, 2023, Moon square Pluto will take our polite manners and easy-going attitudes and chuck them right out the window.

And, if you happen to be an astrological zodiac sign sensitive to Pluto transits, then you might want to sit this one out, as today has much in store for those who dare to participate. Participation today looks like aggressive behavior. For three zodiac signs, we will muster enough aggression that we will definitely end up doing ourselves some hefty damage. This kind of day will have many people feeling so frustrated that they won't know how to place their emotions. Responses to stimuli will be hostile and arrogant. ARROGANT? As if we need that, too.

This last day of May is about the building up of tension that finally gets released negatively. This could be a bad sign, and that's because it's not just a Pluto transit but a squared Pluto transit. Lunar energy brings it home and lets it sit in our minds, which means that whatever happens today, we won't forget. Which zodiac signs are going down with this ship? Are we ready to face up to truths we have kept at bay? Are we going to be able to deal with the reality check that's coming our way, thanks to Moon square Pluto?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 31, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may find that during this day, May 31, 2023, you feel particularly angry at ... nothing in particular, but that you need to vent this anger at whoever will put up with it. During the transit of Moon square Pluto, you'll notice that very few people will put up with it, but that won't stop you from finding someone. You may end up harassing someone through a text message; yes, it's that flimsy, but you won't stop until you get whatever it is that burns you out of your system.

There is someone in your life you've never forgiven for reasons known only to you. Today is the day you drag them up from wherever they are, and you lay into them with the pushiest, nastiest words you can come up with. They will not only be taken wholly but aback block you, as this person is unwilling to take whatever you desperately need to spew.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's a switch in your that flips now and then, and during Moon square Pluto, on May 31, you'll see that switch turn off. You will become steely today, Capricorn. If you can turn off your emotions, then you can accomplish what you need to do today, tell someone off relentlessly and without even the slightest hint of emotion.

If you were to feel emotion, then you wouldn't be able to be this mean, so you flip that switch, and you do the dirty deed of seriously hurting someone's feelings. You don't like to do this, but Pluto brings out the worst in you. You could stop yourself; you could keep your hand on that switch and pull it back, but you won't, and that is why today will be so rough for you. You are conscious of being mean; you put everything into it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's a rough day for you because you don't like facing the truth, and the fact will be unavoidable during Moon square Pluto. You have built your world up to suit you, and while that's a good thing, you've also been living in total denial; you believe something that is not true, and you hold to it so that your fantasy world will never be melted down.

Today, May 31, takes your entire fantasy and holds your face to it. And because you won't escape the inevitable revelation of this truth, you'll shudder and balk over what you cannot unsee. If this is love-related, it will look like you are in love with someone who wants nothing to do with you, mainly because they have no clue who you are. Fantasies crumble today, and your love life gets a glaring wake-up call.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.