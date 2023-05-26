Weekly Horoscopes Are Great For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs May 29 - June 4

Three zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for May 29 - June 4, 2023. Are you one of them? But first, here's the message of the week for everyone. This week will be all about your career and ambitions for most of you. Mars in Leo and Sun in Gemini makes this week the perfect time to get clear about exactly what you want to accomplish and how you want to do it... before you set out and make that happen.

You may not be in the mood to listen to any input from other people at this time. So be careful of this energy, especially if you are in a career that depends on good teamwork and the consensus of more than one individual. Or you may end up with a conflict on your hands.

Some of you will feel great near the end of the week as the transiting Moon moves to Sagittarius. Your weekend will be better than you can imagine, and socializing is definitely on the cards for you. If you are single, romance will feature prominently in your life at this time. Just make sure you don't confuse lust with love. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes in the week of May 29 - June 4, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for May 29 - June 4, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you will either propose an idea to somebody this week or have already done so. This can be in a business setting or elsewhere. You won't get the answer this week, but be patient. You are on the best horoscopes list because you have set everything in motion in just the right way. And this will bring you a lot of success and wealth. For some of you, this may be a marriage situation. Especially if you are trying to arrange a potentially beneficial marriage for your child with another well-to-do/prominent family.

Jupiter in Taurus is conjunct North Node this week. Therefore, your luck will shine as the week progresses. It's because Capricorn always has a harmonious trine connection with Taurus. Just be careful of boasting or celebrating before the deal is done or before you get the go-ahead. Moon in Scorpio in the later half of the week can turn this good fortune sour if you give in to bragging or preening.

Also, just because the energy is good this week doesn't mean you won't have challenges ahead of you. For some, this is because you are surrounded by jealous people. For others, this will be because you already have too much on your plate and this new thing will quadruple the load in a fell-swoop. Continue to be cautious as you make progress and you will be fine.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you are doing really well financially, this week you will feel the urge to put that money to good use. Some of you may already be feeling this. You are in two minds though about this situation. You are scared that your good fortune will disappear if you fall for the wrong schemes. But you are also scared of not taking advantage of known investment techniques and failing to solidify your wealth. You don't want to be seen as a simpleton who hoarded their wealth and didn't really amount to much while their friends became millionaires. Your concerns are valid.

The problem is, with Venus in Cancer on the verge of exiting your sign and Lilith's backward trajectory towards Venus, any investments you make at this time will only bring good returns after decades. Some of you may not be willing to leave your money untouched for so long. And because of this, you are more prone to falling for get-rich-quick schemes at this time. You are on the best horoscopes list because you needed to hear this and not make any hasty decisions right now. Especially if someone is urging you to trust their expertise and allow them to handle your wealth. You don't know this person well enough to see the red flags.

Also, if you broke up with someone recently, don't paint the relationship as a total waste of your time. Love and money are two different things, even though some people try to label them one and the same. When you treat a romantic relationship like a business investment with an expectation of certain returns over time, you immediately kick love out of the window and guarantee you won't experience what you are hoping to experience.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, if you are getting married this week, congratulations! And if that person happens to be a Capricorn, read their message too. This week will be phenomenal for you. You will feel calm, collected, and zen for most of the week. Even toxic people and conflicts around you won't be able to make you care. The unbothered energy is strong this week!

Just be mindful of Saturn in Pisces and Moon in Scorpio in the latter half of the week. People will try to drag you into their drama, whether you want it or not. And you need to put down your boundaries and refuse to get involved if you don't want to. Saturn is teaching you not to go with the flow all the time and to be more conscious of the decisions you make.

You may hurt someone's feelings, but it's their responsibility to regulate their emotions if they don't understand the meaning of boundaries. It's your responsibility to enforce them and not allow anyone to guilt you into doing something you don't want to.

Don't confuse this with escapism though. Choosing not to get involved does not give you the freedom to ignore what's happening around you. Continue to observe from the sidelines. This way, if you change your mind later, you can once again be conscious of why you are choosing to get involved. That's the lesson Saturn is trying to teach you this week.

