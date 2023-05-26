These 3 Zodiac Signs See Big Challenges In Their Relationships On May 27

What is about to sting a little today for the three zodiac signs who will have rough horoscopes on May 27, 2023? On this day we just happen to have two transits that seriously do not complement each other. We are looking at how the Moon opposite Saturn offsets the transit of Jupiter conjunct Node.

How? Jupiter conjunct Node makes us think that we are doing well, that everything is going to work out after all, and that we may just have gotten past an important juncture in our lives ... while the Moon opposite Saturn takes all of that knowledge and makes sure we doubt and distrust it whatever we intuitively pick up on. In other words, we will get 'just so far' today until we decide that none is worth our time.

This really turns on us when it comes to love and relationships. For those of us who know that we have to make an effort to get our romance back on track, we may just make that attempt to do so today, only to end up backing out for any number of reasons.

One of the worst moves we'll be making today is the one where we start wondering if reconciling with a loved one is even worth it. Yes, of course, it's worth it, and if Jupiter were in charge, then we'd all know it, but Saturn wants to get in a dig, and so it will, in the form of fear, insecurity and denial.

While this is a manageable state and does not have to continue, ad infinitum, we must avoid setting up a bad vibe in the relationship. We can't just forfeit our minds to some random negativity spell. Remember what you started doing today, zodiac signs ... you wanted things to work. So, if you are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here today, go back to square one. Don't give up because you had a passing thought that told you to doubt it all. Stick with the original plan. Do it!

Three zodiac signs may have challenging relationships on May 27, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are in your relationship and wondering if you made the right choice. You have given this person every benefit of the doubt and will continue to do so, but you aren't sure how much more you have in you. You love your partner, but on May 27, you will see them in a light you have been trying to avoid during the transit of the Moon opposite Saturn.

They are starting to look like a loser to you, someone who can't carry their weight. You don't feel you signed on for this kind of burden, but rather than act impulsively, you'll give them yet another chance. You have to know, Taurus, that the change needed is something they must find on their own.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may have picked up on the healing energy coming down off of Jupiter conjunct Node, but unfortunately, it stops dead in its tracks due to the presence of the Moon opposite Saturn. You are much more reactive to Saturn energy than to Jupiter energy, and on May 27, unlike Taurus, you won't be willing to work with your partner. Specific issues need ironing out, and you will blatantly tell them you might have passed your expiration date.

Your patience is not only thin. It might very well be non-existent. You aren't in the mood for your partner today, which will hurt them a lot. You are so filled with doubts at this point that you don't even know if you're right, but your gut is so in tune with the moon opposite Saturn that it may be too late for you even to try to 'fix' things.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may feel as though you are being torn in two during this day, May 27, 2023, because, on the one hand, you really want to come off as super friendly and open with your romantic partner, and on the other hand, you feel as though you are giving too much, and that this person might not deserve you. It's not that you think you are better than them, but you've noticed that they seem emotionally slacking.

If you feel that now, stand aside and watch out for the Moon opposite Saturn because this transit will bring home the bacon when it comes to deadening emotions. You have to watch out for the idea of taking things too seriously during this transit. Nothing that will happen today can't be talked out or rationalized into a better state. Stay friendly, stay open. Don't worry so much about their reaction. Worry about your state of mind, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.