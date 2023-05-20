Struggling Relationships Grow Increasingly Stronger For 4 Zodiac Signs This Week, May 22 - 28, 2023

Relationships that are struggling grow increasingly stronger this week for four zodiac signs. Many times, in love the fear of losing someone or of losing love ends up blocking you from speaking your truth or being vulnerable. But to experience the joys of a profound connection, you must detach from the fear of loss so you can show up as your most authentic self.

The skies are active this week as both the celestial lovers, Mars, and Venus, create positive and life-changing aspects which can help you overcome your fears and commit more fully to love.

When love is real, you must never fear losing because you can never say the wrong thing to the right person.

Relationships become much better than before for four zodiac signs in astrology:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You will experience a shift in your romantic energy as the First Quarter Moon rises in your opposing sign of Virgo. It's a time to focus on self-love and nurturing your needs, allowing your heart to heal and grow stronger so you can make the best decision for your romantic life.

Take this week as an opportunity to deepen your emotional connection with your partner. Create space for open and honest communication and share your innermost desires and fears. When you are vulnerable you also create a space for your partner to show up in the same way.

You have been feeling like there has been a disconnect or even your partner was thinking of ending things. However, it’s important to remain mindful of what is real versus what is a fear because you’re afraid of being hurt.

This week, it's time to turn your attention inward and focus on self-discovery. Explore your passions and interests and engage in activities that bring you joy and fulfillment. As you radiate happiness and contentment, you become a magnet for positive and meaningful connections. This energy you cultivate within yourself will help you see more truth with your partner and improve the relationship.

As always be mindful of unrealistic expectations or idealized fantasies when it comes to love. Keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships. Remember true love requires effort, compromise, and acceptance of both the beautiful and imperfect aspects of yourself and your partner. It doesn’t mean it’s not beautiful or wonderful, but only lasting relationships require more than magic to keep growing.

Embrace your intuition and trust your inner guidance. Pay attention to synchronicities and signs from the universe, as they may guide you toward a deeper understanding of love and your relationship. By honoring your connection with the universe, you will be able to embrace greater vulnerability and will see an amazing turnaround in your relationship.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week brings a surge of social energy and a desire to connect with others on a deeper level as Venus in Gemini lights up your romantic sector. It's a time of exploration and excitement in your love life, as you seek to expand your horizons and embrace new experiences.

Use this energy as an opportunity to inject some freshness and spontaneity into your partnership. Plan fun outings or surprise your partner with thoughtful gestures. Engage in open and stimulating conversations to keep the spark alive. While sometimes it’s true you may grow out of a romantic connection, at others it’s simply about creating a space of ongoing communication and new experiences to ensure you keep growing together.

As Venus in Gemini aligns with Uranus in Taurus it’s potentially an opportune time to meet someone new or even inject more adventure into your current relationship. Attend social events or join group activities that align with your interests, or even do them with a partner. Embrace your natural charm and communication skills to help bring back pleasure and connection within your relationship. Becoming lazy in a long-term relationship is something many experiences, but you can’t stop prioritizing the connection just because you’ve been together for an extended period.

As you explore deepening your connection, keep in mind the importance of honest and clear communication. Express your thoughts and feelings openly and listen attentively to what your partner has to say. This will foster understanding and create a solid foundation for a meaningful relationship. Stay mindful of spreading yourself too thin or taking any moments for granted.

By remaining grounded and true to your values, you will be ensured you maintain a healthy balance between your romantic relationship and everything else that is important to you. To improve a relationship or decide to finally fully commit, you often just must remember the value someone special brings to your life, and this is the perfect time to honor the importance of love in your life.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As Venus continues to move through your opposing sign of Gemini, you will feel a surge of passion and intensity in your love life. It's a time to embrace your adventurous spirit and take bold steps toward pursuing what you truly desire. Whether you’ve been overthinking or waiting for the perfect time, you’ve only been prolonging your happiness by holding off by taking radical action in love.

The energy of Venus in Gemini creates a wonderful time to reignite the spark and infuse your partnership with excitement. Plan spontaneous dates or surprise your partner with gestures that show your love and appreciation by speaking their love language. Or simply create a sacred space for quality time, even if you don’t necessarily do anything, simply being together in a more intentional way can help strengthen your romantic bond.

With all the excitement and motivation, especially as Mars in Leo activates your luck sector, remember to balance your passion with patience. While you may feel a powerful desire for immediate gratification, take the time to truly get clear about your intentions and plans before diving headfirst into a phase of your relationship. Trust your instincts and be discerning, ensuring any plans align with your values and long-term goals.

During this week, it's important to communicate openly and honestly with your partner or potential partners. Share your thoughts, feelings, and intentions, and encourage them to do the same. This will foster understanding and create deeper emotional intimacy. You tend to hold your cards close to your heart, but to improve a connection, you must be willing to take an emotional risk only done through vulnerability.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As Uranus in Taurus continues to activate your romantic sector you will experience a deepening of emotional connections and a desire for profound intimacy in your love life. It's a time to delve into the depths of your heart and forge powerful connections with your partner or potential partners. While doing so can be scary, it’s also precisely what you have been trying to manifest so use this fear to cultivate the relationship you desire instead of letting it hold you back.

This week is an ideal time to nurture the emotional bond with your partner. Engage in deep conversations, share your fears and dreams, and allow vulnerability to strengthen your connection. By cultivating trust and understanding, you can take your relationship to new depths. Embrace your ability to trust the safe space your partner is trying to hold for you by opening up about your fears or hesitations towards starting or continuing to build a romantic connection. By sharing even, the scary parts of love, you will allow yourself to feel greater stability within your relationship.

Open yourself up to the meaningful connection you have with your partner as you become more aware of how deeply it resonates with your soul. Trust your instincts when it comes to opening and be willing to explore the layers of emotional intimacy that await.

The most important thing is to be cautious not to let past hurts or insecurities hinder your progress. What you have been through is valid, but you can’t keep using the past as a reason to not build the future you dream of. This is a time for healing and healing old wounds. Allow yourself to forgive and let go, both for yourself and for the sake of your relationships. Embrace the transformative power of love and allow it to lead you toward personal growth.

Trust your intuition and listen to the whispers of your heart. Pay attention to the subtle cues and energetic exchanges that guide you toward a more profound connection. By embracing the power of vulnerability, the transformative nature of love will become clear and help to wash away any old or lingering fears.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.