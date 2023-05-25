3 Specific Zodiac Signs Experience Rough Horoscopes On May 26

What we might run into today, May 26, 2023, are the opposing opinions that could ruffle feathers ... and egos. With today's transit of Moon square Uranus, we're looking at moody dispositions and the idea that if we get bored enough, we may just do anything to alleviate our boredom. This could imply starting an argument with a good friend — just to have something to do.

The transit, Moon square Uranus on May 26 brings rough horoscopes to three zodiac signs because it works with the mind. If the mind gets too filled up with nonsense, as it very well can during this transit, then the mind will tell the body to get in trouble. In other words, this Friday, to avoid overthinking, we will find distractions that may not necessarily be healthy or even 'right.'

What makes this a rough day for three signs of the zodiac, in particular, is that we will be turning to others for entertainment, as if they owe us this kind of reception. We will seek companionship because we aren't interested in being alone on this day. Still, because we are also insanely moody and impulsive, we may surprise whoever we eventually hang out with our supreme lack of charm.

We are just ... sponges today. We are here to suck the life out of everybody, and we do it because we don't want to be alone. We do it because it's better than thinking. We might discover something we don't want to see if we overthink. Ah ha! Therein lies the rub, as they say.

So, during Moon square Uranus, we will experience some denial. If we can't look at our lives today, we will spend our energy getting up in someone else's grill ... just because we can. The vibration that comes off of Moon square Uranus is both rebellious and insensitive. If ever there were a real 'rebel without a cause transit, it would be the one we are entertaining today. Which three zodiac signs will feel it the most?

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on May 26, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Of all the zodiac signs, you are most prone to boredom. Even though you can fill up your time with creative projects, you don't always want to, and so, during Moon square Uranus on this day, May 26, 2023, you might feel like you are starting to get antsy, so antsy that you may end up calling a friend so that you can simply give them a hard time about ... something ... anything.

You aren't going for an effect, but once you realize that you can engage with this person negatively, you'll figure that it's at least something to do, and it helps you burn off some of the unruly energy you woke up with. What makes this day rough for you is that, after you hang up with this friend, you'll regret that you made them feel like a dumping ground for your stories of woe and hardship, and you'll feel guilty for it. It might be time to get yourself a book, Taurus.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You generally do not have a problem keeping yourself interested, and things like boredom or ennui are things that are seen as 'beneath you.' And then, you get to experience these feelings on May 26, 2023, because the transit of Moon square Uranus tends to work with your ego. You equate feeling bored with a lack of imagination, and that is something you have no lack of ... so what's going on then?

Perhaps you're merely a human being, Leo? That's what gets to you today. What's going on is that you just have a moody day that you can't seem to put right because you don't have the brain function today ... your imagination has run dry, and while you know it's just for the day, it bothers you to think that you can't just 'think' yourself out of this funk. You may turn to others at this point for entertainment because you certainly aren't the one who will make you happy today, Leo.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What gets on your nerves today is how the transit moon square Uranus seems to make you unsatisfied with almost everything you do. You might have set this day aside just to get your hands dirty with some awesome creative project, but as it has it, on May 26, 2023, you won't be able to get it together.

Sure, stuff like this happens, especially if you're trying to do something creative, but during Moon square Uranus, you'll feel like you're a loser with no talent and can't put two sticks together to save your life. You're disgruntled and working on a bit of a self-pity streak. Once you grow bored with pitying yourself, you'll find someone to antagonize for your amusement. That will not work either, but hopefully, by then, the day will already be at a close, and you can start again tomorrow with a fresher, better attitude than the one Moon square Uranus brought you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.