3 Zodiacs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships On May 25 When Mercury Conjuncts Uranus

Three zodiac signs fall out of love on May 25, 2023, when the Mercury conjunct Uranus. How does a person who loves you so much suddenly, one day, stop loving you? Well, it happens, and it happens more often than not. We idealize love to such a degree that it's almost instantly on the fade when we finally get it.

That's what idealizing anything does; once you get it, the chase is over, and reality is never quite as stunning as the fantasy is. That happens today, and it feels dark, sad and off-putting. Today is May 25, and the day's transit is Mercury conjunct Uranus, and when we have these conditions, we get news fast. Today's news is that we have fallen out of love. We know and own it, and now ... it's time to break the news.

We no longer feel the heat. It's that simple. We wanted to, and we tried like crazy to keep it going, but things just faded into nothingness, and the more we tried to keep it alive, the most insincere and false it all seemed to be.

Our romantic partners feel it ... they know something is wrong, and while they may not be banging down the door to hear what's coming to them, they know. Today's transit, Mercury conjunct Uranus, is all about knowing, even if what we know is depressing. It's a dirty job telling someone you're no longer in love, but someone has to do it.

Do we ever return once we've fallen out of love? I don't know, you tell me. I think we THINK we do, but I'm not sure we can ever really get it back together. During Mercury conjunct Uranus, we're leaning towards a real ending. Is there a chance we can stay friends or even remain in a relationship, even though the 'in love' part is gone? Yes, most definitely. We may even realize that being in love is not altogether necessary. Who knows. These three zodiac signs, however, will give an idea of what's to come ...

Three zodiac signs may fall out of love and end relationships on Thursday, May 25, 2023:

1. Gemini

You can feel it in your bones: you are no longer in love with the person you are with romantically. Oh, it was a good run, that's for sure, but you don't think you can fake it anymore because your heart is telling you that something's changed. During Mercury square Uranus on May 25, you will recognize this feeling and know it for what it is: you fell out of love.

You know your person will not be pleased with this new update, but what can you do? You can't lie to yourself and won't lie to them ... or will you? That's the problem with Mercury conjunct Uranus ... it's not about truth-telling as much as it is about truth-knowing. You know the truth, but you might not let your partner in on it ... just yet. You aren't sure your partner can handle the truth, so that you may let them down slowly.

2. Libra

What will become quite obvious to you on this day, May 25, is that your original feeling for the person you are with has dulled to a matte finish. Your feelings have changed, maybe because you never really wanted to be in love with this person anyway. You did fall in love with them, however, and when that feeling overtook you, you went with it, but you always knew that this day might come ... and it has.

You are no longer in love, and during Mercury conjunct Uranus, you'll see that the real problem isn't about you not being in love, but about them being totally in love ... with you. Here comes the complexity. This kind of complexity is precisely what makes you want to run for the hills. You like being loved, but you feel stifled. The words "in love" are what they are with you. Time to whip out those graceful communications skills, Libra.

3. Sagittarius

You did not see this day coming, but wow, what an entrance it makes when it arrives. You felt a thud happen inside your soul, telling you that you have fallen out of love with the person you were once so madly obsessed with that it hurt. OK, you're fickle, but then again, this person hurt you, and the hurt doesn't play well with you.

You've learned that once you get hurt, you shut down, and in your case, on May 25, during the transit of Mercury conjunct Uranus, you will know that you have once again shut the golden gates on love. You can still love and even fall in love again, but you can no longer muster up the feeling you once had for this person you believe did you wrong. You will also tell them this during Mercury conjunct Uranus, as this transit promotes quick communications.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.