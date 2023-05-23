May 24 Horoscopes Are 'Emotionally Irritating' For 3 Zodiac Signs

With our Moon in Leo on May 24, 2023, there will be three zodiac signs who will have rough horoscopes. We will automatically feel stronger about whatever we've got in mind. Still, the turning point comes when Moon opposition Pluto enters, and things get ... interesting. Not necessarily 'good,' but ... interesting. On May 24, 2023, we are looking at how the Leo Moon works when it opposes the planet Pluto, and just by the sound of it, it's not looking too hopeful.

That's not to say we should be hopeless; oh no! It's a kindly warning from the stars that we may be up for a bit of trouble today. What's the trouble about? Well, it's about ego, and it's about power-tripping. Only the strong will survive this one, so if you're one of the three zodiac signs that will show the most wear and tear on this day, during Moon opposite Pluto, you'll probably be the one who is doing the most damage.

It's one of those 'better to dance with the devil than suffer with the saints' kind of days, meaning it might almost be better to be the one doing the damage instead of being the victim of such trauma. While neither position is good, there will be forces at play that polarize us — as if we need more polarization in a world that already has us tearing each other's throats out over practically nothing. We're all so offended these days, and during a transit like a Moon opposite Pluto, it will be 'the more, the merrier,' and by 'merrier,' we mean ... miserable.

What's good to know today is that most of our aggressions and awfulness occur online. This isn't a face-to-face confrontation kind of day; it's more of a drive-by insult, where certain signs of the zodiac take pleasure in insulting people on social media. Imagine that? Imagine taking joy in delivering a rude comment to someone you don't know under an anonymous name. Such deviance! Such ... relevance. Here we are today, practicing it as if we were pros. Heads will roll, so let the games begin — 'Moon opposition Pluto' style!

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 24, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Opinions matter today, well, at least in your world, they do, Taurus. During the Moon opposition Pluto, which occurs today, May 24, 2023, you can expect to watch your ego flare up as you rush to your defense over something so ridiculous that you'll laugh about it in the future. But, as for now, the Leo Moon has you in its snare, and you are all about defending yourself.

This also means that to ensure that you have a totally terrible day, you'll make a fool out of yourself in a comment that you will not only regret making but that you'll wish no one ever sees, which, of course, will be the opposite of what happens as all of your friends not only notice that you stooped so low and made such a crass statement on someone's social media account, but that you even feel that way, as nobody knew you were of that opinion. Time to back away slowly ... tell them it wasn't you, quick!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Ordinarily, you like to avoid online confrontations, but what that's created in you is this self-centered idea that you can get away with just about anything ... as long as you stay in the clear. You aren't innocent, and you have gotten yourself into something that you are not only responsible for, but it's not a good thing ... and on this day, May 24, you will be called out for your wrongdoing. Oooh, that doesn't feel good, does it?

During the Moon opposite Pluto, you will end a friendship with someone you really and truly love. They spoke up against you, and your pride cannot deal with it, so you end them. You don't like being contradicted or criticized (who does, really?), but instead of working it out, you let your ego take over, and to avoid further confrontations with this person, you just ... ghost them. Buh-bye.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Oh, the complications of an online world and the dramas you can get into with total strangers. You aren't ashamed to admit that you dabble in social media, and on occasion, you like to get into a rumble with opposing parties. You want to show off your verbal prowess, and during Moon opposition Pluto, you may end up getting yourself mowed down by someone who happens to have a little angrier flourish to their words than you do.

This day is totally nonsensical, and yet, there you are, fully engaged as if this person online is the most important human being on Planet Earth, and if you don't defend the world against them, then heaven forbid what happens next. You'll be doing this today, Pisces, and throwing your mind out the window over someone else's online opinion. Is this worth it? Seriously, is it worth getting yourself this worked up over someone you don't even know?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.