3 Zodiac Signs Who Tell Their Crush How They Feel During Moon Sextile Mercury On May 22, 2023

Three zodiac signs tell a crush how they feel during Moon sextile Mercury on May 22, 2023. What 'it' is, is expressing our feelings to the person we have been crushing on for a while. This is an expressive transit; it's directly related to communication and speed, and much like so many of the effects that come with Mercury transits, on this day, May 22, we will be using the power of words to convey what we feel. It seems obvious, yet this confrontation takes nerve and confidence. We may call these people our 'crushes,' but that doesn't diminish the idea that a crush may turn into true love.

That's what is tricky. We really want to approach our crushes, and on any other day, that might be easy enough, but because Moon sextile Mercury puts the idea into our mind that today might be a good day to say what's on our mind, we want to tell them all, as in ... everything. Sure, we'll allow the natural scheme of things to develop in its own time, but Moon sextile Mercury's tendency toward speed makes us want to take things up a notch ... today. May 22, lets certain signs of the zodiac know that it's now or never, whether it is or not. We want to act fast because we feel the pressure building up inside ourselves, and for some reason, we believe we need to get our messages across.

Today, three signs of the zodiac will overcome their inhibitions and come immediately out with it. We have a crush on someone, and we feel that if we don't strike while the iron is hot, we'll miss our big opportunity, and during Moon sextile Mercury, we feel as though the words simply have to get out. We have to tell the one we have a crush on how we think. Which zodiac signs will express themselves this way on May 22?

Three zodiac signs tell a crush how they feel on May 22, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel as though the clock is ticking and that if you don't tell the person you've been crushing on how you really feel, they won't take you seriously, and then before you know it, you'll have missed the moment. The thing is, Gemini, you may have a crush on this person, but you know yourself way too well to think this is just a mild crush. You believe you are falling in love with them and don't want them to get away.

During Moon sextile Mercury, you'll feel that Gemini must communicate all too well, and thankfully, you'll be able to get your head together enough to formulate the right words. May 22, allows you to go over to the person you like and let them know, politely but passionately, that you are very interested in them and would like to get to know them better. Luck is on your side. Go for it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your entire week is filled with thoughts of this one person, and on this day, May 22, you really want to break free and just approach them with the truth of your feelings. During the transit of Moon sextile Mercury, you might feel you have nothing to lose, and Cancer, you're right! Why not just tell it like it is? This is your one life, and if that person over there, the one you consider your 'crush,' is just there waiting, then the time is now, and you need to make your move.

You happen to be a kind and gentle person, so trust that whatever comes out of your mouth won't be a flub. You know how to present yourself as smart and respectful, and if you want to make a good first impression, you know how to do that very well. If this person really means much to you, take advantage of today's transit, Moon sextile Mercury, and approach them with honesty and love in your heart.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are on the right track in terms of being able to tell your crush how you feel. The only thing you must watch out for, Sagittarius, is your passion and pace. You have great things to say but don't want to come on so strong that you seem like a seduction machine. You know you're good with both words and innuendo. Still, you don't want to scare your crush off, so take today's transit of Moon sextile Mercury and work your vocabulary into something smooth and delicate instead of mowing them over with your passionate prowess.

May 22, offers you a great opportunity to express yourself to another person. Make the most of it, but don't go all Sagittarius on them. They may not be ready for the full-on firepower you have. Let that be known later after you let them know how you feel today: baby steps, Sag, baby steps.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.