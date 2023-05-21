3 Zodiac Signs Are 'Insanely Lucky' In Love On May 22, 2023

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on May 22, 2023, and that is because whenever we have a transit like a Sun sextile Mars, we have power and positive energy in abundance. Mars's energy is often mistaken for warrior-like power but isn't undirected. When Mars is sextile with the Sun, it's at its peak performance, and the Sun brings out the best in Mars attributes.

On May 22, the transit of Sun sextile Mars works wonders for those who wish to be better at their jobs, their love lives and in general. This is an inspiring transit that does nothing but remains passive. That means that on this day, we will be making great efforts, and great efforts result in great outcomes.

Love flows freely today, and that is because we want it to. There's very little that happens today that isn't within our power. We are the ones who make our lives great or shoddy, and on May 22, during Sun sextile Mars, we want only the best for ourselves.

And, because so many of us define the best as being part of a great relationship filled with love, trust, and healthy understanding, we will be very active today in making our wishes come true. We are magical manifestors of wonderful fates today. We are the authors of our beautiful love stories and will be inspired.

Three zodiac signs are prone to this kind of sunshine-y energy by nature; three zodiac signs, in particular, are all for the sunlight that comes with power. They are the zodiac signs that rise above when it comes to duress.

They don't fear Mars's energy, they use it for their benefit, and in turn, Sun sextile Mars rewards them for being so bold and courageous in love. Today is a very healthy day for love and romance. Note the word, 'healthy.' Pay close attention to that word today, zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on May 22, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The energy from Sun sextile Mars is like a dream come true for you, Aries. You are very positive but can go down if you can't handle something. It's as if you are waiting for that moment to shine like a diamond, and today brings you the greatest opportunity to do just that. You and your romantic partner will spend some quality time together today, May 22, and you'll find that you are both so charged up with love and happiness that you may just bust out in a giggle fest. It's just senseless joy, and isn't that the best kind?

You won't need much to focus on today, Aries, as Sun sextile Mars keeps pushing you into surprising situations where you keep discovering that you have even more love in you than you thought. You feel as though your heart is going to pop. You are so full of love today.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

All you really needed was one day like this one, and on May 22, during the brilliant and positive transit of Sun sextile Mars, you will feel like a million zillion bucks. Today is so YOUR day to shine, Leo, and when you feel this good, you want your partner involved. Mars energy makes you feel impish. You want to tease your person and make them laugh, which is so much a part of what makes this day up for you regarding how you relate to the person you love.

For the first time in a very long while, you feel healthy; you feel like your mind is at ease and that you are complete with your previous decisions. You may have even been on the verge of ending this relationship, but WOW, are you happy that it didn't go that far. This is a great day for love and romance. Leo and your partner will be thrilled to get down with that logic.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you're in love, all the mountains get up and dance happily ... and that's some loud stuff! You can be loud, and you can be excitable, and on this day, May 22, during the bright and sunny transit of Sun sextile Mars, you will be both ... and more. Today is the day you go back to being childlike. You don't feel like a grown-up today, Sagittarius; you feel like running through a field of wildflowers, hand in hand with the one you love, and you might just do that — if you can find yourselves a nice field, that is.

Either way, field or no field, you'll be hand in hand with your romantic partner all day because this day brings to light the idea that stuff this precious must be celebrated. You are aware of the impermanence of life, and while you're alive, you want to live it and live it well ... side by side with the one you love. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.