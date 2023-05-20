The Love Horoscopes For 3 Zodiac Signs Are 'Very Lucky' On May 21, 2023

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on May 21, 2023, during the Moon in Cancer and the start of Gemini season. In love and romance, we will be wearing our hearts on our sleeves. We may feel a little vulnerable today, but positive reinforcement will only enhance the emotional state we will receive from the people in our lives.

If we are in love, we will feel strong and supported in this love. If we are looking for love, we will present as honest and innocent on May 21, which will be very attractive to those who notice us. Today brings us a lovely feeling that we might not have felt in a long time ... the feeling of being 'new to it all.' How refreshing.

Gemini Sun opens up the doors to new and exciting ideas in love. We aren't jaded and afraid during this time, and with the Moon in Cancer, we feel we need to make room in our hearts for love. We don't want to snicker and laugh off the idea of what love really means to us. We want to take that chance. We want to know love and are ready for all it brings. We aren't worried about how we look or if we are popular enough. We aren't even worried if we're liked ... we are more about giving love and being real.

On May 21, during the Cancer Moon, three signs of the zodiac will respond to the call of the cosmos by feeling so good about themselves that they won't be able to avoid having a great day in love, romance and happiness. It's just a good day, so if you're one of the three zodiac signs mentioned, enjoy it to the fullest. It's Gemini season. Let's start it out with a bang.

Three zodiac signs with luckiest love horoscopes on May 21, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Gemini season always suits you well, and on May 21, you'll be feeling it to your toes. Your love life is going so smoothly that you may even find that you'll shed a tear of joy during the Cancer Moon because you won't believe how fortunate you've been. Life seems to have taken a good turn for you where love is concerned, and you are all grateful for what goes on today. While you are all about sharing and caring, you may notice that on this day, there's a lot of attention being paid to you by your romantic partner.

It's as if they are hellbent on pleasing you. This person loves you more than anyone else, and they will prove this to you starting today. You know you can always count on them to come through, but there's something about that Cancer Moon that takes it all to the next level.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Grab the good stuff while it's here, Gemini, as you know yourself all too well, and if today is as fabulous as it may very well be, tomorrow might bring in a different mood for you. Tomorrow doesn't exist right now, and what you have right now is a fantastic day ahead of you, filled with love and sweetness — almost more than you can handle.

You've got the Cancer Moon on your side, and while it taps into your vulnerable side, you kind of like it because you need to 'feel' the world around you now and then, and it just so happens that on this day, May 21, you will find out just how loved you are ... to someone special. Yes, you can doubt other people's 'love' for you, but not today. Today is the day you allow yourself to feel that love, which will feel very good. Eat it up, Gemini!

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Every day is Cancer Moon for you, in your way, and on this first day of Gemini Sun, you'll like the idea that you are a sensitive and open person because on May 21, your sensitivity works for you. There is someone you love, someone you've wanted to get closer to and you don't see any obstacles in your way today. This is the day you open your beautiful mouth and let out those very vulnerable words of love because you have a sneaking suspicion that your lovely words will do the trick.

You're right; the person in your life that loves you back is very sensitive to you, and on this day, they will show you their vulnerability which will touch you to your core. Now that you are both in each other's presence, with nothing to hide, the relationship can begin again, fearlessly and realistically. Love is everywhere you look, and you can trust it, Cancer.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.