Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 15, 2023

Today's love horoscope for May 15, 2023, brings with it a little added intensity as Mars in Cancer increases our desire for more from our partnerships. Meanwhile, Venus brings emotions about matters related to love, and we feel our desires deeply. Here's how this affects each zodiac sign in astrology starting this Monday.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 15, 2023:

Aries

It's time to focus on your family — your first love, Aries. Today was meant for sharing your heart with the people in your life. You can be there for others in the same way you'd like people to show up for you. Remember: model by example.

Taurus

You manifest what you focus on, Taurus. So you've been hurt in the past by loves who let you down. Today you need to remember that history doesn't always repeat itself, but you can bring up bad feelings if you talk about them too frequently. Today, speak about what you want in love and leave the past in the past.

Gemini

You're investing yourself, heart, soul, and body. This is 'the relationship' you truly want. You see the future with this person, and that's why you are so determined to work things out. Your efforts make all of the difference.

Cancer

Say what you mean, Cancer. Insecurity can have you speaking things you don't necessarily mean. You may speak from a position of defensiveness today. Try to test the waters of love and let your guard down.

Leo

You're ready to say those three words a person longs to hear. It's not easy to be the first to admit you're in love, but breaking the ice is going to be a first step toward instilling trust and closeness. The foundation of romance begins with you today, Leo.

Virgo

Love is work, Virgo. You have to manage your time, energy, and resources in love just as much as you would anything else in life. You are here to make this relationship work, so it's either worth the effort for you or not. Decide.

Libra

Pour your heart into this relationship, Libra. You have a reputation for being a free spirit, but there's also a dedicated and loyal side to you. That's the part you ought to show your partner today.

Scorpio

Love is a bit chaotic today. When family and friends get involved, the dynamics of the relationship change. Try to steal away a little bit of time for just the two of you. You need to refill each other's love cup.

Sagittarius

The problems you've been experiencing in your love life finally resolve. You were tempted to throw it all away, but if you wait a little longer the tension will pass. Things will start to return to what they once were, but only better.

Capricorn

Your emotions are complex, Capricorn. So when you can't describe them to your significant other try a different way to communicate what's in your heart. Consider writing your feelings down on paper. Give yourself the will to try.

Aquarius

You have to trust your heart. A friend or family member can give advice, but some things like love are inherently personal and specific. You have to listen to your heart because your relationship can only be known by the two people sharing it.

Pisces

You have to make a final decision, Pisces. Who do you want to love? You might not know right now because dating apps and the world seem to tell you to keep your options open. But in your heart you know it's time to focus on one person, or no one at all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.