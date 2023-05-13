What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest Starting May 13 During Venus In Cancer

Here's what each zodiac sign needs to manifest during Venus in Cancer on May 14, 2023. Everything changes within the most unsuspecting of moments. As the weekend begins, you can feel the precipice of something new. This wave of energy for the rest of the year will help you create a more prosperous sense of abundance.

Unlike many times before, what is beginning to grow now will not be something fleeting. It will become the roots of the life you end up living. This is what you hope to manifest, not just one moment of abundance or bliss but a lifetime made up of nothing less. Look at the long road, don't be afraid to set your sight high upon what you truly desire, and believe with unwavering certainty it is already yours.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest during Venus in Cancer on May 13, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Exposing a secret

Create a sachet with verbena, amethyst and kyanite. Set the intention with the daily affirmation. Place it in your clothing for the day to help expose the truth of all around you.

Affirmation For Today: I call upon the universe to reveal its truth to me in all ways.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Divine connections

Create a mixture of eucalyptus and sandalwood oil with witch hazel. Spray it on your throat chakra as you repeat the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to receiving guidance from my relationships.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Career inspiration

Place a green candle and an amethyst on your altar. As you meditate into the candle, repeat the daily affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I open myself up to receive my highest calling.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Spiritual purpose

Using rosemary oil, anoint yourself on your third eye chakra point, breathing deeply as you repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am committed to following my soul's path.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Radical vulnerability

Write down what you are most afraid to reveal about yourself or what you are afraid of around you. Burn it using a white candle, then take the ashes, and using them, draw a heart on your heart chakra as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am safe to bring my shadows to light.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Reciprocal connection

Take the tiger's eye and set the intention for the day of reciprocal connection into it. Place it within your clothing and repeat the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of a healthy reciprocal relationship.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Better Health

Cut an apple in half and place it next to an orange candle as you sit cross-legged. Hold your hands on your knees with your palms open as you repeat the affirmation, open to receive.

Affirmation For Today: I am constantly striving to become my best self.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Joy

Using grapefruit oil anoint a piece of pyrite. Hold it in your hands as you repeat the daily affirmation. Place it on your altar once finished.

Affirmation For Today: I am joyful in all areas of my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Healthy home

Create a mix with white sage and mint while smudging your house as you repeat the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I can create a happy and healthy home.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Emotional truth

Anoint your pulse points with geranium oil to help promote emotional truth as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am safe in my emotional world.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Financial gain

Take a green candle and place it on your altar. Surround it with coins and rosemary as you repeat the affirmation twice.

Affirmation For Today: I am continually attracting higher levels of abundance.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Empowerment

Using peppermint tea as part of your daily practice, visualize it filling you with authenticity and power as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I embrace my wild, authentic spirit.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.