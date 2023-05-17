Horoscopes 'Feel Out Of Control' For 3 Zodiac Signs, When The Moon Conjuncts Uranus

May 18, 2023, three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes. Today, maybe a day when several of us feel deeply frustrated over the things we cannot control. While this is the human condition, and we feel this every day to some degree, we're looking at how the transit, Moon conjunct Uranus, works its way into our lives for better or worse.

This isn't a terrible day, mind you. Rather, it's the kind of day that lets us see the obstacles in our lives and what we need to do to remove them or accept them. Because Moon conjunct Uranus tends to make us snappy or impatient, getting our answers may come the long way around, but that doesn't imply we won't get our answers; we may just have to take our time getting there.

For many of us, we 'think we know.' This arrogance doesn't feel arrogant, it feels confident, and on any other day, we might be able to deal with our situations confidently. Still, Moon conjunct Uranus tosses in a monkey wrench, and that diversion comes from a lack of patience.

Uranus energy makes us want things now, and we feel strong, tall and rebellious because of it ... but Moon conjunct Uranus lets us know that just because we think like superstars doesn't mean we will accomplish what we set out for. In other words, "That's life." It happens.

Today is the day that three signs of the zodiac come to understand that it really doesn't matter if you're a good person or a bad person ... life is going to do what it does 'its' way, and if that means we have to slow down or be patient ... then so be it. We can't outrun the universe or time ... we have to work with it. If we can adjust our attitude to accept our situation rather than rebel against it, we will have a much better day. Which zodiac signs will not accept this?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes for May 18, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are a brilliant person, Gemini, and being as smart as you are, you've come to believe that you are also always right, which, unfortunately, you are not. There are many times when your judgment is so far off that you end up paying for the mistakes you make simply because your decisions are made in haste ... or you took too much time to make them.

During Moon conjunct Uranus on May 18, 2023, you will jump to conclusions about something, act on it, and all of it will be precipitous and impulsive ... and it's all because you can't accept that you are wrong. This just isn't in your vocabulary.

During Moon conjunct Uranus, you will once again dive into a situation, your heart filled with pride and your mind set on seeing yourself as some kind of great warrior ... and you'll end up defeated. Your only fault is that you overplayed your hand and couldn't admit it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Much like Gemini, you don't like to admit you're wrong, and on May 18, 2023, you might be in a situation that shows others that you are wrong and feels humiliating to you. You are aware that you are a slave to your pride, and you don't want anyone to see you feeling this weird about something you did, but during Moon conjunct Uranus, you'll be confronted on this very action.

You have a choice as to whether or not you can free yourself from an accusation of wrongness or whether you wish to defend yourself, even though you know you're wrong. Because Moon conjunct Uranus appeals to your rebellious side, you will more than like stand your ground and admit to nothing. You think this is stoic and cool, but inside you'll recognize that all you're doing is feeling shame.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because you've shown so much success in departments other than love, you tend to think you're a pro when deciding what you and your loved one must do, see, act like, and strive for. You are success-oriented, and while that's a good thing, you tend to be a little overbearing in areas where you need to pull back ... you can't control another person's mind, and on May 18, you may want to.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Uranus, you may overstep your bounds when telling your romantic partner what to do with their life. On any other day, your 'advice' might be taken in stride, but sometimes, like today, you simply push your luck. It's hard to admit that your advice isn't always right ... and even hard to accept that it's unsolicited. Your day comes with a slight ego burn; it's OK. You'll get over it soon enough.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.