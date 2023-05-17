Love Horoscopes Are 'Exceptionally Lucky' May 18, 2023, Thanks To Sun Sextile Neptune

What makes May 18, 2023, feel especially for three zodiac signs is that on this day, we feel the need to celebrate their partner's existence as if it were their birthday — which it may very well be. Many of us want to stand back and let our partners take the spotlight; we have no intention of messing up their day in any way.

We want them to feel honored and loved. We want to ensure our partners know they can trust and are safe with us. We are willing to stand back and let them shine today, and we will do that by listening to them without interrupting and considering their feelings as they tell us all about whatever is on their minds.

What we have going for us is the transit of Sun sextile Neptune, which is exactly what's behind the reason for our compassionate take on our partner's well-being today. During this transit, we are exceptionally in tune with our partner's needs and desires.

We not only respect what they feel and who they are, but we are there to show them that they are also interesting enough to hold our attention. We are not distracted by the stuff of life on this day; our main intention is to be there for the one we love, and because of Sun sextile Neptune, they will know it ... and appreciate it.

So, three zodiac signs feel very good about stepping back and handing the spotlight to the one we love. We are very genuine during this time. Sun sextile Neptune brings out a side to us that is compassionate and understanding.

We know that life can be hard, but it's hard for everyone, and on this day, May 17, 2023, we are open to hearing what's going on inside the minds and hearts of the person we love most. Which zodiac signs are most affected by the influence of Sun sextile Neptune?

Three zodiac signs with the luckiest in love horoscopes on May 18, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you are someone who likes to help, you are also sensitive to the needs of others, and if you can create an environment for them where they feel safe, you will go out of your way to do so. What makes you feel so lucky in love on Thursday, May 18, is that you feel extra sensitive to the wants and desires of your romantic partner because you've come to realize that this person wants so very little.

They are calm and easy-going, which complements how fiery and passionate you are. You make a good pair of opposites in this regard, and during the transit of Sun sextile Neptune, you'll notice that you have come to appreciate this person for those reasons precisely. It's nice not to have someone as 'strong' as you, and while they may be strong, they easily find their peace ... and that inspires you. It also makes you want to listen to them for the first time. Maybe they're on to something special, eh, Aries?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

On May 18, 2023, you will set aside your plans to focus on the person right before you: your romantic partner. You can see in their eyes that they are so patient with you, so trusting, and so 'there' for you, and you've started to wonder if you are giving them what they deserve in return.

You'll question the idea of your selfishness, and you'll conclude that it's time to change your ways. This person is a complete blessing in your life, and they deserve so much more love than you've shown them.

The transit Sun sextile Neptune is behind your personal change and will be revolutionary. You want to be the best you can be, and Sun sextile Neptune helps you see that your best comes alive when you can show love and compassion.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today just feels good to you because you've stepped out of the way by making the firm decision not to focus on your problems but on the beautiful person right in front of your face — your partner is romantic and loving.

During the transit of Sun sextile Neptune on May 18, it will occur to you that you really did luck out. The person you are deeply involved with is so much richer than you ever imagined them to be, and we're not talking about money; we're talking about heart and soul.

You have always wanted this in your life, and on this day, you'll get to know that you have someone incredibly generous, wise and loving ... and that they are always there for you. You are grateful for this person's existence; you feel lucky in love and ready to give it all to the one you love during Sun sextile Neptune.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.