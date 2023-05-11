Accurate Horoscope For May 13, 2023

Taurus season is almost over. The Sun is in Taurus today through May 20th, 2023. The Moon will enter Pisces today.

Here is what to expect for each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, May 13, 2023, per astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't be naive, Aries. Today's Moon entering Pisces can have you easily fooled by promises that don't come through. Be sure to check facts and avoid following the crowd. Do your homework and double-check on things that don't feel right to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Not everyone is a friend, Taurus. Be sure to vet people before letting your guards drop. Each human being is different, so your experiences will vary with a person. An introduction isn't loyalty. Time and character are the way to let you know who you can fully trust — and whom you cannot.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's something out there waiting for you. Your dreams await. You can do something with your life, it's never too late. You don't have to wait for the future or the right time. You simply have to start somewhere and try your best.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got a spiritual side to you, Cancer, and it's always good to explore it. Pull out any religious text you enjoy reading. It doesn't matter if you prefer a Bible, Torah, or The Vedas. Today's about extending your spiritual walk and connecting with your higher mind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today love finds a way may have someone donate an item of value without you knowing who they are. This may be an anonymous donor and they help you to get something important done faster and in an improved way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today is about relationships. When the Moon enters Pisces it activates your partnership sector. If you're single and looking for love or starting a business and hoping to find the right partner, the universe can help you to manifest the right person into your life. Write your dreams down.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Do the little things in life as if you're creating a mantra with your choices. Something happens when you attribute an intention to your actions, no matter how small they are for you. With the magical Pisces Moon entering your sector of work and daily routines, your actions compel something good to come your way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Keep both feet on the ground. You're headed for a magical few days with the dreamy Moon entering your romantic sector. Your heart is open and ready to receive true love, Scorpio. If you are looking to meet someone wonderful the next few days can be fertile time for romance.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Think futuristically. You have an amazing opportunity to get favor and luck from people with power and the ability to do something for you, unexpectedly. You're doing things that help you to grow your life in a positive way. People take notice and someone may want to show gratitude for your example of truly good human being.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

One little white lie may be tempting to say, but don't do it. The truth may not be as kind to say, but it's better to be honest rather than get caught in a mistruth that you wished you had not told later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have to be careful about spending money today. You might feel like you're buying more than you should but then later realize you overshot your ability. Today keep both eyes on your family budget. A little bit of frugality now helps you to have more of what you need later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Lucky you. Today the Moon enters your zodiac sign. You have a golden opportunity to enjoy a Moon bath for your sign or to embrace the gentle nature of a Moon stirring your heart toward being more romantic and loving.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.