Your Weekly Love Horoscope Gets A Romantic Nudge May 15 - 21 As Jupiter Enters Taurus

Nothing can stop a love that is meant for you is the main theme for May 15 - 21, 2023 weekly love horoscope. It may take time or even a detour, but nothing can interrupt your destined path. Sometimes it becomes a matter of how you need to personally grow to be the person that this relationship will require of you. In others, it's finally understanding the difference between healing and wounding so that you can move away from what was only a lesson.

Love is more than a feeling for someone you want to share your life with. It's a journey towards becoming your best self, and this week will get a romantic nudge from the universe as Jupiter enters Taurus. It's a chance to focus on your roots, stability, and what you are building because the best chance for success in love is ensuring you've built a solid foundation.

The weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs starting May 15 - 21, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, May 19th

This week, Aries, love is in the air, and you feel more confident and passionate than ever. With the New Moon in Taurus on May 19th, you may want to change your love life. Take the time to reflect on what you genuinely want in a partner and a relationship. Your heart knows the way, so listen to its wisdom.

On May 20th, Mars, the planet of passion, moves into Leo, encouraging you to follow your heart's desires fearlessly. Be brave and pursue what you dream of, even if it's something unexpected. Embrace the energy of the week and let love lead the way.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, May 21st

This week, Taurus, you may find yourself drawn to express your feelings more openly and passionately than usual. This is a beautiful time to reconnect with your partner and deepen your connection. For single people, be open to unexpected opportunities for love and keep your heart open to new possibilities.

This may also be a time of exploring your sensuality and physicality, so don't be afraid to embrace your desires and let yourself be fully present in the moment. Remember to honor your needs and boundaries, and stay true to yourself in any romantic situation.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 17th

As the Sun moves through your zodiac sign beginning May 21st, Gemini, you feel more confident and radiant than ever. This week, you may find that your love life benefits from this energy boost. You feel more charming and charismatic than usual, which can help you attract new romantic opportunities or strengthen your current relationship.

This is also a wonderful time to reflect on your relationship patterns and see if there are any changes you can make to improve your love life in the long run. This week is about finding your voice and expressing your needs and desires in romantic relationships.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 17th

This week, Cancer, you may focus more on your home and family life than usual. The new Moon in Taurus on May 19th will bring about an opportunity for new beginnings in this area of your life, so take advantage of it. You may desire to connect more deeply with your loved ones through quality time spent together or heartfelt conversations.

Pay attention to any emotional patterns or wounds during this time, as they may ask for your attention and healing. Trust your intuition and listen to your inner voice as you navigate your relationships this week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 17th

With Mars entering your zodiac sign on May 20th, Leo, you feel bold and ready to take charge in your love life. This week, you may initiate exciting romantic adventures with your partner or express interest in someone new. However, be mindful of your pride, as it may sometimes get in the way of your communication. Remember to listen as well as speak your truth.

This is a time for authentic connection and expressing your heart's desires. You deserve a love that makes you feel confident, passionate and cherished, so go after it fearlessly.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, May 17th

This week is all about finding balance, Virgo. You might feel a little out of sorts as the planets shift and move. But don't worry — this is all part of the process. Use this time to reflect on your relationship patterns and think about what you genuinely want. Are you giving too much? Are you receiving enough? Take a step back and reevaluate.

This week, you might also need to understand healing takes time, but you're making progress. Remember to be kind to yourself throughout your romantic journey, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, May 19th

This week, your relationships take center stage as the New Moon in Taurus on May 19th brings fresh energy around your partnerships. You may find yourself examining what you truly need and want in a relationship, which could lead to important conversations with your loved ones.

Be mindful of any tendencies to put your needs aside to keep the peace. Remember that healthy relationships require compromise from both parties. Trust your instincts and communicate openly with your partner to create a strong foundation for the future.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, May 16th

This week, Scorpio, you're being called to step into your power and fully own your unique and intense energy. The New Moon in Taurus on May 19th is a perfect opportunity for you to set intentions around your deepest desires, especially regarding your love life. If you're holding back, now is the time to take a risk and express your true feelings. Trust that the universe has your back and will guide you in the right direction.

On May 20th, Mars shifts into Leo, boosting confidence and courage. Use this energy to pursue your passions and make your dreams a reality. Remember, Scorpio, your power lies in your ability to transform and heal, so trust in your inner wisdom and let your light shine bright.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, May 21st

This is a time for self-reflection and inner work in heart matters. The New Moon in Taurus on May 19th invites you to examine any patterns or behaviors holding you back in your relationships. Reflect on what you want in a partner and how to cultivate more intimacy and connection in your current relationship.

On May 20th, Mars, the planet of passion and drive, moves into the sign of Leo, igniting your creative fire and inspiring you to take bold risks in your personal life. This is a time to trust your instincts and follow your heart, even if it means going against the opinions of others.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, May 19th

As the week progresses, you may face a few hurdles in your relationships. However, with your determination and practicality, you can overcome any obstacle that arises. Don't be afraid to clearly communicate your needs and boundaries, as this can lead to deeper understanding and connection with your partner.

Keep in mind that compromise is key, and a willingness to meet in the middle can lead to positive progress in your love life. Trust in your strength and ability to navigate any challenges that come your way.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Friday, May 19th

This week, you may feel more sociable and open to new connections. It's a reasonable time to put yourself out there and connect with others, especially those who share your passions and interests. You may also find that your creativity is heightened, and you're inspired to pursue new hobbies or projects with your partner.

However, be mindful of your tendency to build walls in your relationship. Open yourself up to vulnerability and connection; you may be surprised at the deep connections you can make. Remember to stay true to your individuality and embrace your unique qualities.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, May 21st

This week, your intuition is heightened, and you may receive messages from your dreams or other sources that guide you on your romantic journey. If you've felt disconnected from your partner, now is the time to sit down and have an honest conversation about your feelings. Don't be afraid to speak your truth and ask for what you need in the relationship. Remember to listen to your partner's perspective as well.

This week also focuses on self-care, so take the time to prioritize your needs and desires. By doing so, you'll be better equipped to show up fully in your relationships. Trust that the universe has your back and guides you toward the love and connection you desire.

Romantic dates for this week:

Tuesday, May 16th

As Jupiter shifts into Taurus at the beginning of the week, a new cycle of abundance and success begins. This energy will be especially felt in relationships, as Venus, the planet of love, rules Taurus. As the largest planet in the zodiac, Jupiter expands and improves whatever it touches. During this time, you'll assess the stability of your relationship and the physical comforts it provides, including your home, quality time spent together and future plans made together.

Wednesday, May 17th

Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, bringing intensity to your relationship. The all-or-nothing energy can help you and your partner clear any confusion but may also create conflicts. Be clear and direct about your wants and needs but remember that compromise is crucial for the growth and flourishing of your relationship.

Friday, May 19th

The first New Moon of the post-eclipse cycle occurs this week in the earthly and sensual sign of Taurus. It's time to examine your relationship plans and intentions to identify areas of improvement. Make space in your schedule for more quality time and focus on creating joy and peace. This is also an ideal time to address home themes, such as moving in together, renovations, or enhancing your current space to feel more satisfying. With Taurus' love for pleasure and security, these themes will dominate your relationship this week.

Saturday, May 20th

Mars, a planet of action and passion, shifts into heart-centered Leo later this week. Mars, often associated with masculinity, will help you identify and pursue what you truly desire. In Leo, you'll be encouraged to follow your heart without fear, regardless of the opinions or rules of others. Use this energy to clarify your needs and pursue them courageously, even if it leads you down unexpected paths.

Sunday, May 21st

The Sun enters Gemini today, bringing a new outlook to your life. As the sign of duality, Gemini represents your human and spiritual selves, allowing you to distinguish between your lower and higher self and the healing that comes with that awareness. With Gemini's influence, you may see things differently and gain clarity about which relationships contribute to your healing and which ones hold you back. Use this perspective to move forward and grow in a positive direction.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.