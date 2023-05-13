3 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Free For Love On May 14 During Moon Sextile Uranus

On May 14, 2023, three zodiac signs need to be free for love during the Moon sextile Uranus transit. On Sunday, we hear a little voice inside our heads telling us we need to be free. Free from a restrictive romance or the expectations that a lover or society puts upon us. Moon sextile Uranus makes us want to break out of the box, and Uranus stirs things inside us we ordinarily ignore, but today, we won't be able to. The call for freedom will be strong for Gemini, Capricorn, and Aquarius.

For most of us, the effect of this transit will relate to our love lives. It's not a guarantee, but Moon sextile Uranus may reach its way into our psyche and stir things up, making us realize that we are unhappy in our romantic situation. You know what? That's OK because it happens.

We won't automatically break up over our desire for independence. This transit makes us want to be free, but we can talk things out. There's no need to flee when you can find a happy compromise with your partner.

Three zodiac signs need to be free for love on May 14, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today wakes you up from your romance coma, and during the May 14, 2023 transit Moon sextile Uranus, you see how you've been lying to yourself about being happy in your relationship. Now, mind you, it's not that you're sad ... you're just ... stuck, and it's grating on your nerves.

Whatever you've gotten yourself into isn't what you had planned, and come to think of it, you really don't know what you expected. You only know now that you aren't into the setup you've created. You desperately crave freedom if only to think or to work things out on your own. You aren't hellbent on leaving your partner because you love them, but you do feel trapped, and today, it all feels wrong to you.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Let's get this straight: you aren't about to break up your romance, nor are you even hinting at leaving them ... what you ARE feeling, however, is impatient and in need of your personal space. You have gotten into a romantic situation where you are literally shut in a box. During Moon sextile Uranus on May 14, 2023, that box will feel tight and cloying ... you might be living in a space with your partner that affords you very little room to yourself, and during this transit, all you will want is to get out there and roam.

You just need your freedom, and it doesn't have to come with a major statement ... you want a vacation alone and may be afraid to tell this to your partner. Know this, Capricorn; you are the one who saves your own life here. You are the one who plays 'hero,' so if freedom calls, then you are the one who must answer. This one really is on you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What hits you today like a ton of bricks, Aquarius is the idea that you feel constricted by your present situation and no longer want to be this deep into it. On May 14, 2023, you will get a specific feeling that tells you to flee ... now. During the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, you will recognize something you dislike immensely, and that is that, at present, you have no choice.

You are in a situation you must be in and starting to resent it and panic. You do not like being controlled by circumstance, yet you feel there's no escape ... not unless you rebel against everything that is expected of you, which you are not sure you want to do. You're out the door in your mind, but in reality, you are torn, and Moon sextile Uranus makes that very obvious to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.