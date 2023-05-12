Love Horoscopes Are Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 13

Thanks to Venus trine Saturn on May 13, 2023, three zodiac signs will have exceedingly lucky love horoscopes. There seems to be a vibe of independence going on, so we may find that changes are happening within us every day of the week. For instance, on Saturday, we may find that we are not only in love with the people we are in good, solid relationships with but also at a place with them where we want to be honest.

During the transit of Venus trine Saturn, we may trust in the strength of our romantic relationships to the point where we feel strong enough to express certain realities. In other words, because we love our partners so much, we want to create an environment that will continue to work for years to come and to do so, we have to set certain boundaries, limits and options.

With Venus trine Saturn as our leading influence today, we will find that we are a little stronger than usual when it comes to laying down the law, and by that, we mean 'what stays, what goes, what works, and what must end,' within the context of the romance.

The days of putting up with everything so as not to rock the boat are over. We are brave enough to speak up and demand what we need, and we are now finally at the point where we trust that our partners won't run and hide after we speak our truths. Venus trine Saturn is a wonderfully constructive transit for three zodiac signs. On May 13, 2023, we can fall back on that trust to create an even better relationship than the one we have already established.

For the three zodiac signs most affected by this kind of luck, we can look forward to 'clearing the air,' and ... it will feel good. Today is the day we let our partners know that we not only love them but that we love ourselves, as well. That's the ticket to making it all work out. Self-respect leads the way. Who's on board?

Three zodiac signs who have lucky love horoscopes on Saturday, May 13, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's taken you a while to entirely own the idea of self-love and self-respect, but now that you've gotten a taste of what it's like to live happily as a self-loving individual, there's no going back.

This attitude bleeds over into how you live with other people as well. You are in a relationship that needs to be defined, not controlled or ordered, but one in which you believe your partner needs to know who you really are in all of this.

What this means is that, on May 13, 2023, during the transit of Venus trine Saturn, you'll be very firm about telling the person you love what they can expect from you and what not to expect. That takes guts, but your honesty will be the backbone of the relationship. You are fortunate today, as this is when your partner comes to know how valuable you are in their life.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have always had a fantastic amount of nerve when it comes to what you suddenly are brave enough to say to your partner, and your friends have often respected that you say what you mean and mean what you say in terms of your romantic relationship.

You are very honest and very forthright, and on May 13, 2023, during the transit of Venus trine Saturn, you will once again say something very powerful to your partner, and they will, as they have before, tremble before you ... because they know you're right.

Venus trine Saturn is no ordinary transit; it comes with power and audacity, and you have both at your fingertips. So when an aspect like this comes to town, you usurp all the energy you can from it and use it to your advantage. Things work out for you in love on this day, Virgo, because you see to it that they will.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's taken you a very long time to get to where you are now regarding how you relate to and communicate with your partner. This means you are no longer the same wimp you used to be. Time has taught you to stand up for yourself, and you've noticed that every time you do, it works out for you. During Venus trine Saturn on May 13, 2023, you will once again have that feeling where you feel you need to be very clear with your partner about something that means a lot to you.

Today, you will state those feelings. You've learned to trust your partner with vital information as they truly respect your wishes, and on May 13, you'll find that all works out in the long run, anyway. Venus trine Saturn allows you to feel secure enough to speak your mind without fear of repercussions.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.