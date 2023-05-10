3 Zodiac Signs Won't Be Fooled By Love On May 11, 2023, During The Moon In Aquarius

On May 11, 2023, three zodiac signs won't be fooled by love during the Moon in Aquarius. This transit has the power to wake us up from a prolonged state of self-deception, and we humans do, indeed, deceive ourselves regularly.

However, on May 11, 2023, the scales fall from our eyes, and we move forward confidently. During the Moon in Aquarius, something changes within us, and we are no longer anyone's fool. We are no longer in the position of naïveté; we won't be fooled by love — again.

We may go through several patterns of thought during the Moon in Aquarius, to find the revelation that awaits us; that's the way it is with Aquarius ... it lets us see many different avenues to choose what's best for us.

During the Moon in Aquarius, we will get the chance to re-evaluate where we went wrong or made certain mistakes that ended up with tragic consequences. We will take that knowledge into the present so we don't make those mistakes again ... ever. This isn't just realization. It's acquired wisdom and it comes from experience.

So, in love, this is a good place to start. If we can't be fooled, we can probably stay alert and open to the signs of deception within a relationship. On May 11, our love lives stand to benefit by putting this newfound wisdom into play. The first stop is letting the people we are with know that we are not here to be fooled and that while we're not going out of our way to look for cracks, we can find them ... so "you've been warned."

Three zodiac signs won't be fooled by love on May 11, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Life has put you through the wringer, and you feel as though you owe yourself some wisdom. You simply can't go through being a fool for anyone ever again. Even though that wisdom lets you know that anything could happen at any time, you're a little more aware than you used to be. You are no longer the naive fool who walks right into the chaos, thinking it will be a fun party. Nope, you've changed, matured, and you want this knowledge to be a working part of your life.

On May 11, you will get a rush of energy that can be attributed to the transit of the Moon in Aquarius, and this energy will guide you toward self-preservation and the pursuit of honesty within the context of your love life. While this wisdom carries over to all aspects of your life, you are especially keen on how it covers your romantic life. You are no longer up for games or childish dreaming. During the Moon in Aquarius, you feel like you want to stick with reality. You won't be fooled by naïveté or fantasy any longer.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's been a long time since you sincerely pat yourself on the back for taking in a lesson that was hard to learn. Still, on May 11, during the transit of the Moon in Aquarius, you'll remind yourself how much work it took to get where you are now and how courageous you had to be to find yourself in the kind of love you are experiencing right now. You've been through relationships in the past that make you shudder at the thought of them.

You just can't believe how foolish you've been, how you fell for their crap, and how you allowed yourself to be led by the nose into surefire disaster. Oh, how happy you'll be today when you realize that not only have you learned your lesson well, but your stamina and courage have taken you to the place where you realize without a shadow of a doubt that you will never be fooled again. That is just no longer a part of your problem.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You don't ever like thinking of yourself as someone who could be fooled, especially by love. Then again, who doesn't get fooled at least once in their life by someone they believe in or trust with all their heart? Like everyone else on Earth, you have been down there in the trenches, where love left you feeling like a fool.

Then there's today, May 11, and the transit is the Moon in Aquarius, which allows you to reflect on your past without much incriminating judgment on yourself. You aren't into beating yourself up for your past behavior, no matter how naive or foolish you were. Stuff happens, and if you're a human being, stuff will happen repeatedly ... but, alas, you are forwarned this time, and you know in your gut that no matter who you fall in love with, you will not be fooled again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.