Horoscopes Are Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 11, 2023

We may notice that on May 11, 2023, three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes. We will start the day with these wonderful intentions and plans to back them up, but the only thing that seems to get in our path relentlessly is the hasty way in which we try to make it all happen.

We want only good, but we carry along with us this desperate feeling that if we don't accomplish it all NOW NOW NOW, then we're somehow going to miss our opportunity. We fear failing before we even try, and that self-sabotages us.

During today's transit of Moon square Mercury, we will see how that kind of hasty decision-making undoes Leo, Virgo and Aquarius.

We want only what's good, and that's why today is going to feel upsetting or frustrating. We have no intention of rebelling or going against the grain on this day; in fact, we set out to work with our conditions and do whatever it takes — especially when it comes to our love lives.

We seek to create peace and harmony, but that nagging little neurotic spirit of ours can't help but overthink everything into a state of chaos. We want what's best, and we go for it, but somewhere along the line, we start to doubt ourselves ... and that's how Moon square Mercury comes into the picture.

What's worse is that to right our wrongs, we jump in without thinking. Once again, those positive thoughts and great intentions are there for us, but we're not thinking things out! On May 11, 2023, we are overly concerned with the results and less observant of how we made those results happen. Haste is wasted on this day, and three zodiac signs will come to know this all too well.

Three zodiac signs who have challenging horoscopes on Thursday, May 11, 2023:

1. Leo

As you've read above, today comes with a particular challenge, which you are not prepared for because your original plan is to do something wonderful ... in your case, this wonderful act revolves around showing something to or giving something special to someone you love. Sounds easy enough, right? That's where Moon square Mercury comes in.

Because this transit is a 'square,' you aren't going to get the 'smooth sailing effect that might ordinarily come with a lunar Mercury transit. Instead, today is going to bring you a few obstacles.

As each one pops up, you'll get angrier and angrier, mainly because you basically 'created' the day to be one where you show your generosity, not your anger. You will end up overthinking your actions to such a degree that you'll end up hating yourself midway through it all.

2. Virgo

What fresh can of hell can you open today, Virgo? One thing is for sure, that's not what you planned on doing, especially considering you woke up in such a positive mood. When you get those pangs of positivity, you light up the sky, and one thing leads to another, and before you know it, everyone around you is in a good mood and feeling great to be around you.

Then there's today, where the intentions are great, and the results are shabby. Shabby is not what you were seeking, and during Moon square Mercury, one little moment of shabby can rapidly turn into a day of pure shabbiness, which basically means down goes the mood and up goes the aggravation.

You may even find yourself shrugging or sighing at the phrase, "Why me?" As we all know, the cosmic answer to that question is always, "Why NOT you?"

3. Aquarius

Today is the day you decide to get out and accomplish that great thing you've had in mind for years, and while you know you might be late on the game, you're still raring to go. You have always believed that 'it's never too late,' and even though you are definitely late on May 11, you won't be deterred. This is your life, and you are the one who makes your own rules.

Then, during the transit of Moon square Mercury, you'll find that you really did miss the mark for all of your good intentions. That one window of opportunity that was open to you has actually closed, and you really can't get that 'thing' that you wanted. Today will be a harsh wake-up call for you, Aquarius, and it will rudely point out that, yes, indeed, it can be too late.

Even though you are charged with positive energy, you may just have missed your grand opportunity. That's a lesson learned the hard way, for sure.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.