3 Zodiac Signs Have Bad Timing In Love On May 6, 2023

Three zodiac signs have bad timing in love on May 6. 2023. The problem with today's transit, Moon trine Neptune, is that it will have many of us so deeply entrenched in the workings of our minds that we will miss the point of what's actually going on in the reality of our worlds. Neptune tends to keep us in that mental space, but on May 6, that mental space will be a vast container of thought that doesn't let go. We may even think we're doing the right thing by overthinking something. We may think that is necessary and required, especially regarding love.

We think we need to sort things out before making our move when all we are really doing is missing the moment. Today we blow our opportunity because we just couldn't see that we needed to strike while the iron was hot. We waited too long and can only affirm that we have bad timing in love.

May 6, brings us the right time to do the wrong thing, and by the 'wrong thing,' we mean sticking inside our heads and not actually stepping outside where real life is taking place. We may have someone in our lives that we want to impress; we like them a lot, and we want to be the special person in their life to get to that place where we are so impressive. We spend a little too much time wondering how we can be that person. We take too much time during Moon trine Neptune and ruin our chances. Not fair, but still ... we are the ones who created that.

And so, Taurus, Gemini and Pisces will be kicking ourselves for missing out on the right timing. And you know, you can't get something like that back, although it's not a terrible idea to try. The entire point is not to overthink it. If you think, you stink. Love must come with spontaneity and risk; trust in this and make your move. Don't hesitate so long that you miss your big op.

Three zodiac signs have bad timing in love on May 6, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Overthinking a thing is pretty typical of you, Taurus, as you sometimes tend to take things a little too seriously. Where this doesn't work for you is in the area of timing. You need to get off your seat and take some action, and on this day, May 6, during the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you have got to come to terms with the idea that if you don't start moving along, you're going to miss out in love.

Love is there and waiting for you; the timing is right, and right now is the time. So, why bother sticking around on your couch, thinking about it when action is required? You have something important to say to someone.

You want them to know how much you really like them, but if you don't speak up today, they will not only NOT hear you out, but they may be snagged by someone else who feels the same way as you do. Someone else is going to grab your moment, Taurus. Are you going to stick around for that?

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Carpe Diem, Gemini, today is the day. Are you going to overthink it to the point where you end up with nothing? You are in love and need to get with the program, or you'll end up in a fantasyland where nothing real ever gets done. On May 6, you'll have a free and clear runway that allows you to get your message of love through to the person you want as your partner, and what will you do?

Well, because you have the influence of Moon trine Neptune upon you, you may hesitate, thinking you have more time than you do ... you don't have more time, Gemini. Today will bring that knowledge to you harshly, and the finger will be pointed in your direction and ask, "Why did you blow it?" Don't blow it, Gemini. Go after what you want. Don't waste time ... life is short.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may have spent too much time feeling sorry for yourself in the past, which has built you into somewhat of a neurotic person. You have started to adopt feelings of insecurity, which is very unlike you, Pisces. On May 6, during the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you will have the opportunity to get your mojo back, and you have to believe that you still have what it takes.

Don't fold back into that place where you believe you can't win; you can win, but you need to DO SOMETHING about it to make that real. You are about to lose out on love because you can't see that time is of the essence. Do not accept this bad timing; make the move today. Do not let Moon trine Neptune get the better of you because you may not get this chance again if you do. Get up, get out and do your thing. NOW.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.