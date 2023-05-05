3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On May 6, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 6, 2023, thanks to the Moon in Scorpio and Part of Fortune. If you have been trying to manifest something (and mostly forgot about it), you will be surprised when parts of the puzzle start coming together today. The universe rewards you for your humility and dedication to work even as you wait for a good turn to happen.

Don't be surprised if your intuition pings you a few extra times today. The Scorpio Moon is known for heightening psychic abilities. If you have the innate talent, your channeling skills and Clair-senses will be off the charts today. Even those who don't use their intuition often or consider themselves psychic will pick up things you cannot know. Like, which friend is secretly a frenemy? Or, which professor is a slimy git and pays too much attention to a certain student for the wrong reasons.

Flowers will bring you luck and good energy today. Take advantage of this if you can, especially if you are Mexican and have a special ritual/cultural event coming up. If you bring home some flowers, choose yellow, pink and orange ones.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 6, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon in Scorpio is forming beneficial bonds with Pluto and Neptune today. Expect your intuition and psychic senses to be extra heightened, and if you are an occultist, the Moon-Mars connection makes the day perfect for studying your craft more or making new business decisions. Part of Fortune is also conjunct Moon today, so some of you will be surprised by some unexpected but happy coincidences. Maybe they are not coincidences at all!

If you have ongoing issues with your child's other parent, who you are estranged from, don't stoop to their level or let them and their supporters push your buttons. If you recently discovered that you were being used as a side chic without your knowledge, walk away from the connection without a second glance. Some of you may want to break up this person's relationship with their partner/spouse to take revenge on them but don't do it.

The spouse/partner is either too emotionally dependent to leave or financially dependent and cannot. They will make you feel like a villain even though this revenge plot would have helped them just as much as you. Some people don't have your level of self-esteem or self-respect.

Remember, though, the day won't be smooth as butter even though you are one of the three zodiacs with the best horoscopes today. The Moon is weak in Scorpio, and the transiting Sun, Uranus and Mercury retrograde are all in the opposite sign of Taurus. So, no matter how hard you try, some people will still get on your nerves and create conflict.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Pluto just entered Aquarius a few days ago. It's forming beautiful connections with Neptune, Juno, Ceres, and the Moon today. If you have a position of authority anywhere, you will find it easy to work with your team, subordinates, children, etc. Apply it to your situation as it fits. Some of you may even be given greater responsibilities in your family or career, even if you are not the direct authority. Those in the law and justice field will have a great day today, even if your court cases and other legal matters don't conclude today.

Don't try to be bossy, though. Mars in Cancer is opposite Pluto today. Employing a softer touch and being more considerate of people and their families will improve your reputation and respect in the eyes of those you lead. Beware of doing this with manipulative intentions. It will be obvious to at least one person, eventually making things go the other way for you. How hard can it be to be more humane and compassionate?

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Those in athletics (or with gym goals) will find it easy today to score goals and points, allowing you to hit your targets. The accompanying admiration and respect will make the day feel even better. Don't let it get to your head. Sometimes the wind favors the archer, and other times it does not. Know where your skill ends and luck begins, and you will continue to make good progress. Some of you have a tough coach who is never impressed with anything. Chalk it up to bad luck for now because some people are not good teachers. Eventually, you will be able to get a better mentor figure.

Interestingly, if you take the lead today, people will follow you but do so in a friendly manner. Don't try to position yourself as the ultimate authority. Also, don't ask people for their opinion at every step of the way. Mercury retrograde is forming a square aspect with Mars in Cancer today. If you ask for too many opinions, they will dismiss you as the leader and opt for someone else, whether directly or indirectly. Find the balance between when to invite inputs to create a democratic environment and when to be the one who puts it all together like a leader. Some of you may find it tough to do, but practice makes perfect.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.