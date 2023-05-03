May 4, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Mentally Intense' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Today, three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes due to Venus square Neptune. Venus square Neptune brings us into the ring with our loved ones, and yes, that refers to the boxing ring, where we will take up an issue with the person we love because if we don't, we're going to drive ourselves insane.

We are going to overthink something to the point of madness, and that 'thing' will have something to do with love. We may be off base and completely wrong, but if we don't say what's on our minds, we'll never know, and the main problem here is getting to the place where we have the nerve to speak up.

The problem with Venus square Neptune is that it makes us dwell on our love lives ... as if we don't have anything better to do. And, if we are particularly sensitive to this transit, as Aries, Virgo, and Pisces are, we might end up listening to those inner voices as they spin tales of fiction and nightmares of suspicion.

We may get it into our minds today that our partners are cheating on us when, in fact, they are doing no such thing. Venus square Neptune doesn't care about truths; it's more about the mind and how this, that, and the other things can happen to our love lives if we let our minds unfurl.

We must remember today that we can't just succumb to our paranoias, meaning we need to grasp that our relationships are just fine. We don't need to pick them apart because our minds tell us something is wrong. If we really feel there's an issue, then today is a fine day to discuss it. However, don't let that conversation enter dark territory. Talk it out, and don't turn it into a horror movie. Keep your heads, zodiac signs ... stay on target.

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on May 4, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You might have noticed that all is well in your relationship and that there's virtually nothing to complain about ... which is why you may take in the influence of Venus square Neptune in an unfortunate way. On May 4, you might not be able to help yourself from starting an argument with your partner just because you can. There may be no reason you are starting this fight, but you'll find one, and that's where the downward spiral begins.

You are listening to your mind today, and your mind wants to do the Aries thing, which means that when all is going smoothly, you want to create a rift so that nothing goes smoothly ... just for the fun of it. Of course, there is no fun in that, but at least you're on fire and feeling alive again. This is a dangerous transit for you, as it gets you doing disruptive rather than constructive things, and the real problem is that you won't be able to stop yourself.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It doesn't take much for you to turn on a dime, and on this day, May 4, you will feel so polarized by emotion that you will definitely be taking out of your angst on your romantic partner, much to their dismay. You don't want to hurt them, and you might even come out with a line like, "You are making me do this ..." They are not making you do anything, Virgo; you are doing it all on your own, and all of it is negative and ridiculous.

You are, however, being swayed by Venus square Neptune, which makes you overthink everything and ultimately find yourself validated in your bad behavior. You want to give yourself allowances for being nasty and hurtful, and you know you're wrong, but you don't stop yourself. It's as if today allows you to be bad or good, and you gleefully opt for bad. Ouch!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Hypersensitivity will drive you out of your mind on this day, May 4, in Pisces, so hold on to your mind because this one will definitely be a bumpy ride. You've got Venus square Neptune to deal with, and what this means is that when it comes to your love life, you will be in a total state of panic. You may be playing tricks on yourself, as nothing, in reality, has caused you to feel such paranoia, and yet, you can't get it out of your head that your partner is cheating on you ... but you KNOW they're not.

You know it because this is a loyal and dedicated person who has done nothing in the universe to stir up such suspicion in you. What's going on is that something else is bothering you, something that has nothing to do with romance. During Venus square Neptune, you refuse to deal with it, so you take it out on your partner. Hold off!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.