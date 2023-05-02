3 Zodiac Signs Ex Wants Them Back May 3, 2023, During Sun Square Lilith

On May 3, 2023, someone's ex will want them back, and it could be one of these three zodiac signs. We have Sun square Lilith's strange and 'to-the-point' transit, representing how we choose not to mince words. On this day, we will be getting to the point where our feelings are concerned, and that means if we suddenly find ourselves feeling lonely or filled with regret, we will not only know it, we will want to do something about it.

Lilith transits are action transits. There's so much sulking around, feeling sorry for ourselves ... or, if there is, we don't get stuck in that kind of self-pity; we reach out and seek for 'higher ground' and on this day, May 3, that ground will be in the form of our ex, the ex we threw out, the ex we want back ... and more importantly, the ex that wants the US back.

How did this happen? How could we be thinking about someone from our recent past who now, on Wednesday, has let us know that they want to get back together with us? We were only just thinking about them, perhaps indulging in a little regret session, and as if by some magical intervention, this person, out of nowhere, makes it known that they can't live without us. Well, we might take that as a 'sign,' don't you think? They want us back, and we just happen to like them before. Coincidence? Methinks not.

During Sun square Lilith, the oddest of situations arise; oddly enough, we deal with them. During this time, Leos, Virgos and Libras will feel very clearheaded as to what to do when the ex wants back in, and considering that's what we want, it's pretty much a no-brainer as to what happens next.

Do you want your ex back? Does your ex want you back, and if so ... what will you do about it? Which zodiac signs will come to know this interesting new news on May 3, 2023, during Sun square Lilith?

Three zodiac signs whose ex wants to get back together on May 3, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your ex wants you back; are you interested? During Sun square Lilith, you'll check your heart to see if this is something you want, even though you won't be able to deny that this is basically ALL you want ... but still, you'll think it through.

You are no dummy and won't allow yourself to backtrack or get sucked into something simply because ... why, Leo? Because you love this person and every moment away from them has turned you into a cold, hard and lonely person who spends all their time trying to forget them. Well, now, they're back. They're back because Sun square Lilith inspires them to rethink their lives, and on May 3, 2023, they will conclude that their life is meaningful ONLY when you're in it. Whoa, the drama of it all ... it's exciting, and you want the drama because, after all, you are a Leo.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's May 3, and word has gotten to you that your ex would be interested in reuniting with you. During Sun square Lilith, your first reaction will be to laugh yourself into a froth, and then, when you recover from this, you'll be jolted by your desire to take them back. You swore off this person, Virgo, as this was the one romantic connection you made that really got you in the heart, and that's a vulnerability you aren't sure you want to live in. Yet ... maybe you do?

Being vulnerable allows you to 'feel' your life, experience love and do things you would never dare to do if this person wasn't there, egging you on all the time. The truth is, your ex was good for you, but they made you feel too emotional. During the transit of Sun square Lilith, those emotions will return to you, and you will want them to stay, leading you to take this ex back into your life. Why not?

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The last thing you want to do is put your heart on the line, AGAIN, for the person with whom you lost your heart and mind in a breakup so epic that even thinking about it makes your spine melt. Still, this person, this 'ex' of yours, was probably the only person in your life to get that kind of rise out of you, and whether you can admit to it or not, you loved them, and you loved the experience of having them around, in your life.

On May 3, 2023, during the transit of Sun square Lilith, this person will approach you, and they will seem very sane and sober. Their manner is elegant, easy going and before you know it, you'll hear those words come from their mouth ... the words you hoped you'd never hear but secretly wished to hear with all of your soul: "Come back to me." Your ex doesn't want to be your ex anymore, Libra. What do you do?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.