These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On May 2, 2023, Thanks To The Moon In Libra

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on May 2, 2023, thanks to the Moon in Libra. There comes a point in our lives when we take stock of our situation, and where love is concerned, we want to be honest with ourselves.

Are we in the right relationship, and can this work, can it last? On May 2, 2023, we may be in such a situation once again, where we will be asking ourselves if the love we have found is indeed the love we wish to cultivate, however, in order to figure out the truth of the matter, we have to be both introspective and honest with ourselves.

We have to weigh the worth of the relationship, which is exactly what we'll be doing during the transit of the Moon in Libra. It makes sense to check for balance during any Libra transit, and when Taurus, Libra and Capricorn are influenced by this particular one, it will be quite easy to stand back...and assess.

While this may sound cold, or calculating, it's not something we're going to do on stage, or in front of someone else; no, this is about the individual stepping back so that we can witness what's going on in our lives, in private.

Love is of high importance to us, and while it may come with its fair share of games, highs, and lows, it's still something that we want to last, which takes it out of the realm of 'fun and laughs' and into the world of worthiness and longevity. During the Moon in Libra, we will take a long look at the relationships we are in, and we will figure out if they are worth putting in the time and effort to keep them going.

Taurus, Libra and Capricorn are more prone to this kind of introspection than other signs, and while it takes courage to inspect one's own feelings like this, oftentimes, we can see good, solid results forming. Today is a lucky day for love because today is the day that we realize what we have is good and worth keeping the light burning for. Who will be most affected by the moon in Libra?

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love on May 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may find that during the moon in Libra, you will spend much of your time in deep thought. You will be processing the idea of what's going on in your love life; you absolutely adore the person you are with, and now the time has come when you feel as though you need to do something about this love...take it to the next step? End it? Work on it?

What you will discover on this day, May 2, is that this love is ultimately the most important thing in your life and that it is well worth the time and effort you put into keeping it alive. You've been through the ups and downs and you know the relationship can survive hard times. What's good is that 'hard times' are few and far between, and during Moon in Libra, you'll come to understand that what you have is a true gift and that you are willing to honor and cherish it for the rest of your life.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As you are someone who is basically repulsed by the idea of drama, you have come to know that what you crave most in this world, when it comes to love and romance, is the purity of heart and honesty in speech. You and your romantic partner have been through much together, and you've weathered the storms, and here you are today, with a choice.

That choice will be obvious during Moon in Libra, on May 2, and it will let you know that you can either continue on with this person, through thick and thin, for better or for worse, or you can decide that it's time to separate, for whatever reasons there are. Today is the day you own your feelings, Libra, and that will lead you to acknowledge that the person before you is, indeed, the love of your life and that they are worth sticking to, like glue.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel as though you are at the place in your life where you need to make a commitment...to yourself. Are you happy in your relationship, and if so, are you willing to do what it takes to make it work, to do your part? During the transit of Moon in Libra, you will weigh your options: you could stay with this person and be proud of your choice, or you could seek a new life, where all is unknown but enticing and exciting. While you enjoy the idea of starting anew, you don't think you could possibly enjoy anything without the companionship of the one you love, by your side.

This will come as a great realization for you on May 2. You really and truly love the person you are with and it's now time to set aside the fantasies and get down to the business of creating a lasting life with this one. You have made up your mind, Capricorn; you will hold tight to the one you love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.