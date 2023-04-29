3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On April 30, 2023, Due To Pluto Retrograde

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on April 30, 2023, and we can blame Pluto. We have an interesting cosmic condition going on today, and many of us will feel it, and while it's not entirely negative, it could draw a lot of energy out of Libra, Scorpio and Capricorn. We're looking at the idea that Pluto is going retrograde today, and while that station doesn't go into effect until tomorrow, May 1, it's not as if it just snaps into place.

We're talking about a planet here, not a lineup of words, so when we say Pluto is going retrograde on May 1, believe it when we say that on April 30, 2023, we will start to feel it. That being Pluto is the planet that brings us the darkest energy we can experience; let's just say that today may be ... challenging. Moody might be a good word to describe the human condition today. Yes, moody.

We're also experiencing Mercury square Lilith on this day, which, when mixed with a little MORE dark energy, could literally turn us into angry grouches today. While being a grouch doesn't exactly sound like a life-ruining experience, it can definitely alter one's good mood for the day, and for three zodiac signs, let's just say that on this day, April 30, 2023, we will be scaring away the people we love the most. As they say, 'You only hurt the ones you love.' Well, hello, first-hand experience of that example today.

So, what we're looking at today are not just bad moods but 'weird' moods. Today is when we pull pranks on people, and we automatically know that they don't appreciate it. Today is the day we are so stuck in our weird little world that we don't consider that maybe we're just coming off as rambunctious and rowdy rather than cute and 'testy.' We may think we're just adorable when we're just plain obnoxious. Hey, it happens. Crazy little thing called life. Which zodiac signs will feel the weirdness today?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 30, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

On April 30, 2023, during the transit of Mercury square Lilith, you are going to cop quite the attitude, Libra, and the truth of the matter is that you don't care who gets you or who is about to condemn you for being the world's weirdest person. Not your concern. What other's think of you today is their business and has little to do with you.

You aren't signing on for the opinions of others, especially if their opinions are all about you and how you need to do this, that and the other thing. It seems that on this day, everyone has a suggestion for you as to how you need to change yourself. The nerve! Can these people just mind their own business, or are you seriously the most interesting person in the world, and they simply cannot stop making you the object of their focus? ... and they call YOU weird. Ha!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Pluto retrograde comes early for you, Scorpio, as it seems to urge you into the dark place where you like to go every now and then. On April 30, 2023, you'll take on one of your shady moods, and that means that everyone in your life will take a step back, as they 'know.' They know where that mood of yours leads, and it's never anywhere they want to be, so don't be surprised if you clear the room today.

On the other hand, you prefer to be alone when you start your dark descent, and besides, the retrograde isn't official yet, which means you've only just begun. Your friends may label you as weird today, a title you've come to love. You are only too proud to save that freak flag up high, and if you need to hoist it even higher, then so be it. Stand aside, folks ... Scorpio is here.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You might want to do this one on your own, Capricorn, and what's being suggested here is that because Pluto is going retrograde, you may want to take it down a notch, as you'll be in a full flare-up, mood-wise, by tomorrow. Oh yes, it's on. It's happening, and you can feel it in your bones. Those bones are telling you that you are not in the mood. You are not in the mood for people, for work or for anyone crossing your path.

If they dare, you're going to unleash the freaking Kraken on them, whether they deserve it or not. It's just that way, Cap, and you don't feel the need to explain yourself to anyone. On April 30, 2023, it's your way or the highway, and what you say goes, no matter how weird your demands may be — Rock on, Weirdo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.