3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On April 30, 2023

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on April 30, 2023, thanks to Mercury square Lilith. What creates the situation of luck in love on this last day of April 2023 are the conditions of the heavens at this point of the year. If we can get through this day, we can consider ourselves lucky as we have a few opposing forces, namely Mercury square Lilith and the rapidly approaching Pluto retrograde.

This affects our love lives somewhat indirectly; if we are doing well in our romances right now, we will survive the forces that be, and we will pat ourselves on the back after for being so strong and compatible with our loved ones. But there will be trials today ... there will be tests, and for some of us, those tests will be impassable. However, Aries, Leo and Capricorn have a natural resilience to transits, like Mercury square Lilith, and we can work with the energies available to us on Sunday.

What a transit like Mercury square Lilith means for us is that we may need to stir the pot today. Essentially, to get to point B, we may have to rile things up and test our partners to see how they will react. Lilith's transits are ... bratty, bringing out an impetuous side to our nature. This could end up being beneficial and rather cute if this energy is used the right way. With Mercury squaring it, it may just be an advantageous experience after all.

And so, three zodiac signs can look forward to a rather fun day, but 'fun' may be defined as challenging or nervy in this case. We can expect to play games with our partners, and we should be aware that today is the kind of day when we can't take everything too seriously.

So when our partner says something that offends, we must let it wash off our backs; nothing is that serious today, so we are warned in advance to take it all 'with a grain of salt,' as they say.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 30, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You will tread on some dangerous areas today, Aries, as you try to get a rise from your partner. You want to do something different, something unexpected, and you will do just that, but your approach may be more than unexpected to your partner; it might jolt them.

While you can easily turn a negative into a positive, you may take it a little too far during the transit of Mercury square Lilith. While this still ends up a very positive day for you in terms of love and romance, getting there will show your partner that you are quite the joker at times, and your brand of humor may not be what they are used to. That's OK; you want to change things up and will get to on this day, April 30. There's one thing you'll never be accused of being, Aries, which is boring. Not you, not ever.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are never one to leave things stale in a romance, and today's transit of Mercury square Lilith brings out the precocious little devil in you. For the sake of stirring up a little fun, you'll push your partner to their limits, and just as they think they have had enough, you'll push even farther, and the interesting thing is ... they'll like what's going on.

You are the most affectionate person, and when you love a person, you let them know what's going on in your heart. Your eyes smile, and they feel comfortable and lucky. On this day, April 30, during Mercury square Lilith, you may be a bratty thing, but you'll end up being a very well-appreciated bratty thing, and by day's end, the two of you will be laughing and feeling very lucky to have each other. You bring luck, Leo.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because you can expressly feel the tug of the oncoming Pluto retrograde, you'll need a good excuse to feel good about things as you sense this next retrograde is going to bring you down, down, down, and what you'll do about it, on April 30, is that you'll incorporate your partner in a little experiment. You may want to see just how far you can push the envelope with them, and during Mercury square Lilith, you'll be inspired to go all the way.

You are feeling impetuous and daring today and want to try new things. This could be bedroom-related or merely trying out some strange new way of cooking ... it really doesn't matter. What does matter is that you'll have this new experience with your love, and together, you will use the energy of Mercury square Lilith to your advantage.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.