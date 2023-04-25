Accurate Horoscope For April 26, 2023

We are still caught up in our emotions while the Moon is in Cancer, so for today's horoscope on April 26, 2023, we are focused on emotional stability and security. You can find out more by reading your Sun, Moon and rising sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You desire stability, Aries. Today's Moon in Cancer pairs nicely with the Sun in Taurus. Both enable you to use your emotional energy to build a life that you feel proud of. Today focus on enhancing money-making opportunities. Invest in yourself including tools that assist in personal growth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Focus on yourself today, Taurus. It's not selfish to take care of your personal needs and wants. In fact, it's what you need in order to feel grounded and confident from the inside out. Today, make self-care a priority. Be practical about your decisions all week. Aim for balance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're laid back this week and it shows in the way you approach projects and your personal life. Today you may feel less driven and long for some simplicity. It's OK to take a day off from the grind. Instead of being overly self-critical, go with the flow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are so intuitive, Cancer, it's one of your gifts and today your intuition feels stronger. You sense needs in yourself and others. Because of your kind and mother nature, you want to be there for friends. Today you may pitch in to help a family member in need or decide to do something sweet for a good friend.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pursue your passions, Leo. It's time to give up any excuses that hold you back from following your dreams. You have a vision in your mind of what you want to do with your life. Instead of seeing the obstacles ahead, see your opportunities.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friends matter, Virgo. Today you'll experience an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the people who've invested themselves in your life. There's no better time than today to let them know how much you love and appreciate their presence in your world.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Share your thoughts with others. Sometimes you keep things inside of yourself out of respect but also fear. You don't want to offend, but your honest opinion is important, Libra. Today be vulnerable and let someone know how you feel and what you're thinking. Your concerns are valid and may resonate with what they are worried about, too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Believe in yourself, Scorpio. There are so many things in life that can break you down. Today, practice being your own cheerleader. Life is too short to let the naysayers of life win. Your life is yours to live. Use today to pursue your goals, whatever they may be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Something good is coming your way. You may receive a monetary gift that helps you to accomplish a big goal. Perhaps you get a bonus or some sort of inheritance from a friend or family member. It's a day where 'other people's money' falls into your lap.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Relationships are key to your growth. Today dedicate time to your essential partnerships from business to those that are romantic. Don't take people for granted. Instead, honor their time and your own. Make it a point to do things in a timely manner and what you promise, be sure to follow through on.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do something good for your mental health and watch how it positively impacts every area of your life. Turn into bed early. Log off of your social media tonight and practice meditation or journaling to help clear your mind.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today think about something beautiful and positive that you want to manifest in your life. You have amazing dreams, Pisces, and today's Moon in Cancer can help you connect with the deepest parts of your intuition to help channel powerful energy to make them come true.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.