Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For April 26, 2023

Today's love horoscope for April 26, 2023 is here with your predictions for each zodiac sign. Find out what's happening for you during Venus in Gemini and the Sun in Taurus.

Aries

You feel close and emotionally connected with your significant other today. You are reflective and introverted. Today is important for focusing on your inner work and self-love.

Taurus

Make time for yourself in love and outside of a relationship. Today, priorities may shift a little bit as you clear away any old lingering obstacles from your love life to make room for the new. Today can be an amazingly productive day for you in love if you've got a date tonight or have plans to do something special.

Gemini

Communication is so important to a thriving relationship, but while Mercury retrograde is taking place, you may feel a bit hazy about what you think and feel. Instead of keeping certain thoughts and fears to yourself, be open about them. Talk about things openly with your partner. See how this grows your closeness and improves your relationship.

Cancer

Listen to your heart, Cancer. Your mind can play a little bit of a game with you telling you to be afraid or that love doesn't make sense. What does your heart say? Listen to your inner voice as it knows what you feel and what you need in your relationship.

Leo

Make time for play, Leo. There's room for fun and creativity in your romantic relationships. Today, find something unique to do to capture your partner's attention. Leave a scented note under the pillow before they go to bed. Pick up flowers to bring home and have dinner by candlelight.

Virgo

Take care of yourself, Virgo. There's no point in pushing yourself beyond certain limits to try and make someone else happy if it leads you to feel miserable. Today aim to do things that help you to feel good about your life. Happiness is an inside job; don't forget that.

Libra

All is fair in love and war, right, Libra? You have a strong desire to treat others the way you'd like to be treated. Today you're not only diplomatic but charming. You are emotionally mature and helpful. You nurture relationships and create tight bonds of love and friendship.

Scorpio

Your intensity is in high gear today, and it may be what sets you apart from all other potential mates. If you're single, you stand out from others with potential matches.

Coupled? Your energy helps to foster a sense of closeness. Walls go down and guards you held up before feel less important to keep for self-preservation and protection.

Sagittarius

Love is risky, but your intuition can help you to know if a person is worth taking a leap of faith. Today, trust your instincts. Your heart won't steer you wrong. You may be surprised at how good it feels to abandon yourself to love.

Capricorn

Take a practical approach to your love life, Capricorn. There's a point in your relationship where the focus goes off of love and on to the day-to-day of life.

You may find it hard to connect with emotional and romantic energy for the sake of productivity. You're ready to build a foundation of love and trust, and for that reason, you may prioritize well-being over other things in your relationship.

Aquarius

You're a unique lover, Aquarius. So when you care for someone special you may not want to feel like you have to change for someone else if it means losing yourself in the process.

Today, it's time to find a compromise. Be open to new experiences and see how small changes deepen your emotional connections.

Pisces

It's time for a new wave of love, Pisces. Your deeply intuitive and emotional nature helps foster your intimate connections in love and romance.

Trust your instincts when it comes to a partner. Let your heart guide you toward closeness. Give yourself permission to let go in love without fear.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.