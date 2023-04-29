Sunday's Tarot Horoscope April 30, 2023

Today we are encouraged to look within and avoid drama at all costs.
Sunday's tarot horoscope is here for April 30, 2023, with a prediction for every zodiac sign in astrology. The Moon is in Virgo and the Sun is in Taurus season.
Here's what's happening for your zodiac sign's Sun, Moon or Rising, using the Major and Minor Arcana. Today we have quite a few tarot cards in reverse indicating a need for deep reflection. If you have some personal planning you need to do, Sunday is ideal for getting your organization done and being productive. Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups
People complicate things, don't they, Aries? Today you'll experience a bit of insanity in the realm of your relationships. Scheduling conflicts and miscommunications may be disruptive. Keep a sense of humor and try to be one step ahead of the problem where you can.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed
Today you're 'the social butterfly'. You'll be out and about doing things with friends. It's a great day to be active within your social network. You'll be giving advice and charming people with your wit and intelligence.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Cups
You've got this, Gemini. You are wearing your heart on your sleeve, and it's easy for others to read your emotions. If you're trying to hide something from a friend, you won't be able to. Today everything you think and feel is readable from your face.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed
People don't seem to be on the same page today. You may have to spell it out for others to understand what you're trying to say and why. Be patient when you can. Don't let frustration keep you from getting your point across.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed
You're over it. A betrayal hurt your heart at one point, but now you've regained your sense of courage. The past is behind you and you're no longer controlled by the past.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed
You're at risk of losing control of your finances. You have to be mindful of your budget. Keep tabs on spending. Every penny counts. Don't buy anything impulsively today.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed
Your friends may think they know what you need, but the truth is only you know what your heart desires. Listen to your inner voice. Try not to let others control you with their own motivation, drive and desires.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed
Your empathy for someone has run dry. You have heard enough complaints from a friend whose in a toxic relationship. You want them to stop complaining and make a decision. It's time for tough love.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: King of Swords
Your mind is sharp and clear. You have it in your mind what it is you need to do, and nothing will stop you from following through on your gameplan.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Four of Swords
Life is a bit confusing for some people, but today you have the answers. You see how to solve a complicated problem. Today you bring resolution to a situation that's a bit chaotic, and help others to find peace of mind.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed
People seem to have lost interest in competing for what you have your eye on. The path is clear and you can make your move. The opportunity is wide open for you to take it and get what you want from a job or a relationship.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed
You have figured out what you want to do next. You have made a final decision. There is no doubt in your mind about what is needed to make things work. All you need now is to get the money to implement your briliant idea.
