3 Zodiac Signs Dump Toxic Friends On April 28, 2023, During Moon Square Uranus

It's time to take out the trash, kids, and that means we're going to align ourselves with the power that comes along with the transit, Moon square Uranus, which happens on April 28, 2023. This transit gives three zodiac signs the nerve to say NO and dump toxic friends. We all know, the power of NO is definitely power.

Not everyone is our cup of tea; sometimes, we don't like certain people. We don't need to justify it; perhaps it's just a chemical thing. For whatever reason, we simply can't get along with these people, and the more we try, the more we realize that some things just don't work. And, what's more, is that during the transit of Moon square Uranus, we don't need to make things work.

We aren't being held to some standard that states we must keep every friend we meet; not everything in life is meant to last or work out. Today, April 28, is the day we come to terms with the idea that maybe ... this friendship is just not working out. We can blame them or take the blame; it doesn't matter. The more we try, the more we experience negativity, and that DOES matter.

So, we can call them toxic simply because they aren't good for us. Their presence in our lives feels poisonous as if we are sickened by the very mention of their name. Oh, it happens, and for Aries, Leo and Capricorn, it takes guts to say no to these people. That's what Moon square Uranus brings us: the power to say no. The power to end the toxicity of a hopeless and worthless relationship. Yikes! Who is going to experience this feeling today?

Three zodiac signs dump toxic friends on April 28, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may be over the idea of having to have everybody on earth love you, and even though you are very keen on being someone everyone adores, you have discovered that being liked just isn't worth it anymore. You need to be yourself, meaning you no longer feel obligated to be the 'nice guy.'

You've been afraid that if you aren't the nice guy all the time that people will start to resent you, and after all of your sincere efforts to be nice, you are now starting to become sick and tired of it all.

During the transit of Moon square Uranus on April 28, you will snap out of this desire to be approved of because you will notice that you haven't been appreciated in the way you wanted to be. You are doing such a good job with everything, but not everyone is on your high level, Aries. It may be time to take out the trash.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have put in the hours towards building up your image so that everyone in your life thinks of you as the GREAT one, and the reality is that you may be a little too great for all of these people you're trying to please. You will experience an insult today that will wake you up.

That makes sense because that's how Moon square Uranus works; it finds its way into your psyche so that you can see what's really going on around you and prompts you into action.

Today, April 28, is all about how you see that certain people in your life are not your friends, even though they try to act the part when they need something from you. Today is the day you own the idea that you will have to eliminate certain people in your life. This is likely a close bunch, too, rather than just a mere Facebook friend.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Toxic is as toxic does, and that will be your lesson of the day, Capricorn. You have discovered a 'traitor' in your midst, and even though that sounds rather theatrical, it happens. There is someone in your life who is not being honest with you, and if you really want the truth, you're going to find out that this person is not just a liar but someone who will throw you under the bus if they get the chance to do such a thing. This is pure toxic behavior; the real poison lies in how they lie to your face.

On April 28, you will end this relationship because you're not about to be anyone's fool. You have the power of Moon square Uranus behind you, enabling you to shut them down at your will. Stay strong and stand tall, as per usual, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.