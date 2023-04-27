The 3 Zodiac Signs With 'Complex' Horoscopes On April 28, 2023

On April 28, 2023, three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes thanks to the Moon square Uranus. Life can definitely be a drag. It has always been up to us to stir things up when things need a stirring, and on Friday, mainly Libra, Aquarius and Pisces start to feel as though maybe it's time to shake things up a bit. Today is the day we figure out whether destroying the routine is a good or bad thing.

We all need our routines. Even the wildest animals follow a code that requires routine behavior. However, the transit of Moon square Uranus is not so keen on routine behavior, which is how we grow bored of things. We refuse to accept certain things as they are and want to change them up ... but the problem is that not everything requires change; some things merely need acceptance. During Moon square Uranus, we are not willing to accept this, so we will disrupt the order, and when we disrupt the order, the only thing left is chaos. Today brings chaos for Libra, Aquarius and Pisces.

Life is hard, and we can all agree on that. If there's one other thing we can try to agree on, it's that 'perception is everything.' If we see our lives as hard, then they are even harder. Today is the day we change our perception, but in doing so, we may end up trashing so much of what we've already worked so hard to achieve. In the long run, today is about making mistakes. Will we learn from them or continue to be disheartened and rebellious? Which zodiac signs will be most affected by Moon square Uranus?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 28, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What may be going on in your life today, Libra, is a nagging sense that you've been doing it wrong all this time. What 'this' is, is something only you know about, but during Moon square Uranus, you'll realize that what you once believed in is no longer working for you ... on any level.

Perhaps this is the day you grow up, and that's not said with condescension. It is said that humans tend to waste a lot of time acting on belief systems that often end up not working out for us. This is what you'll be going through today. Call it a crisis of conscience or a wake-up call: Today, April 28, brings you the Moon square Uranus, and with it comes your chance to change your life, no matter how hard that change might be.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are not someone who relishes the idea of change. Consistency and routine appeal to you so much that you have become somewhat stagnant in your behavior. You may notice that on this day, April 28, 2023, you aren't happy with who you are and that there's something inside you that is deeply upset.

You feel as though you've missed the boat and that life is passing you by ... but you also have the inspiration of Moon square Uranus to make you think that perhaps you should DO something about it. This is not a bad day for you; it is simply THE DAY when you change your routine and get to experience how the other half lives, so to speak. There's no going back after this one, Aquarius, so mentally prepare yourself for the changes ahead. You are in control ... take the chance. Just ... DO IT.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

OK, it's time to get a grip on your life, Pisces. Things have been getting out of hand, and what's meant here is that you don't feel as though you've changed over the last few years, and that feeling is starting to make you feel like you're a slug. You have become the rut you are in and are just starting to recognize it on April 28.

The transit is Moon square Uranus, and it does not allow you to remain calm about it; you need to get your act together NOW, Pisces, or you'll end up an older adult, filled with regret. Get a move on, and change your life; let Moon square Uranus be the impetus that gets you into the momentum of renewal. You need this, now make it into a reality, Pisces. This is your life we're talking about. Live it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.