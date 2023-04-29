May 1 - 7, 2023 These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love the week of May 1 - 7, 2023. We sense that Summertime is coming, and the majority of us can't help but associate this season with hope, romance, infatuation and new love. Perhaps we are the lucky ones. Perhaps this first week of May 2023 will bring us the love we've sought. We certainly have the transits to back us up, as Venus, in all her beauty and power will be smiling down upon us.

So, which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love May 1 - 7, 2023?

While we all have a chance at love, Gemini, Scorpio and Sagittarius get a special mention. These three zodiac signs are destined by the stars to fall in love, prepare for love or find that our courage in love becomes all-pervasive.

Between the transits of Venus square Neptune and Venus sextile Jupiter, we are in the mindset of dreaming big. We reach our goals in love this week, and that intention is solid gold. We are on the right track, and by week's end, the Full Moon in Scorpio should bring us so much of what we ask for that we might just want to be grateful to be alive.

We also have to keep in mind that this is a week that begins with two Lilith transits, and those can be challenging. If we are to get the most out of this very positive week, we're going to need to get rid of something to make room for all of that positivity. Lilith begins our 'cleanse.'

We can rise above all challenges if we accept that we must work toward that as a goal. Love will conquer all ... if we stand aside and let it do its work.

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love the week of May 1 - 7, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is a season you love. You certainly don't mind April, but May — oh, that is when you really start to feel positive and hopeful, and you'd be right on target this first week of May as so many good things are headed your way. What you'll notice is that nothing is upsetting you, and that, for someone like you, is definitely noticeable indeed, as 'upsets' are what make you release your resolve.

This week however, acts as a soothing balm on your psyche; it feels as though there's nothing but green lights ahead, and if you choose to pursue the path of love and romance, you will only run into good fortune and great luck. Whether you are single or in a relationship now, your behavior will be most noticeable. You're just not up for anything but smooth sailing, and you will find that because you're easygoing, everyone around you is, too.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Lilith energy right at the top of the week puts you in the frame of mind where love becomes so important to you that you'll do whatever it takes to make it a substantial part of your life. This week is about healing your health and your love life, Scorpio, and it's about time, too. You've let things fall to the wayside, and now you've discovered that it's the first of May and 'where did the time go?'

That attitude will work for you during this first week as you will rapidly work on fixing that needed fixing to make a space in your life for what you find to be vital, which is your love life. Whoever your partner is, whether they are someone you've been in a relationship with, or someone new, you will see the change in you and react well to it. You are wanted, desired and loved, Scorpio, and it's all because you made it so.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

May brings out the best in you, Sagittarius, and this first week will give you what you always expect May to provide you with, and that is love, sweet love. Suppose you are someone who has a polyamorous lifestyle. In that case, you might expect to receive the attention of several amorous lovers, and if you are monogamous and committed to one particular person, then expect that this week will bring the two of you closer together.

You may notice that you and this other person are on similar paths; you both want to heal. You both want to 'get over' something and by the time we reach the Full Moon in Scorpio, you could probably consider that feat 'done.' You are on the right track this week, and you will find that the love in your life is also a great support system that will be there for you through all your endeavors.

