3 Zodiac Signs Ask For What They Need In Love On April 26, 2023

Three zodiac signs ask for what they need in love on April 26, 2023, even if it comes across as selfish. Whenever we have a 'sensitive' transit such as Moon trine Neptune, we have situations that could go either way, meaning that, depending on how we react to the events that take place in our love lives, we could either process our perception with hypersensitivity or cold disdain.

One thing is for sure: for those of us who are in romantic relationships right now, the transit of Moon trine Neptune is going to bring out our selfish side, especially if we happen to be one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here today. On April 26, we might not like ourselves for what we're about to do, but we may just feel compelled to 'do it' anyway.

What may come up for many of us today is the idea that life is short and we don't want to have to make concessions for everything, especially when it comes to our love lives. Yes, we all know that being in a relationship means having to make and accept the concept of supreme compromise, but that means give and take, right?

Today, we are concerned with the 'take' part of this equation. We don't think of ourselves as selfish during this day, April 26 — we think of ourselves as deserving. This is our life, too. We are happy to give, but where's ours? What's coming to us? This is how our minds will work today, during the transit of Moon trine Neptune.

We downplay the idea of selfishness in love and try to make it a negative thing, when in fact, being selfish is sometimes necessary. Are we supposed to continuously give it all away without asking for anything in return? Taurus, Sagittarius and Capricorn will feel a 'selfish' surge today. The answer will be a resounding, "Hell no." If we are selfish enough to fight for ourselves and what we believe we are worth, then that's not selfish; it's self-love. Keep that in mind. You are worthy of being loved and love comes with a price.

Three zodiac signs ask for what they need in love on April 26, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Ordinarily, there's nobody on earth who is easier to work with than you, Taurus. You are always there, ready to compromise and ready to give your all to the person you love. This has worked so well for you in the past, but during the transit of Moon trine Neptune, on April 26, 2023, you will come to notice there's a certain lack of reciprocation coming off of your romantic partner.

Hey, why aren't they giving as much as you are? You do love them and they adore and appreciate you, but ... perhaps you have been expecting a little more from them than you are presently seeing in their behavior? Did they not promise you something that seems absent from the present, and do they now owe you something? Today is the day you mention this to them and you'll do it politely; you don't want a war, but you also don't want to be ignored or set aside ... today is for confrontation. You are going to state your needs and you will be listened to.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's taken you a very long time to get to this point, and that means you haven't always been someone who asks for what they need. You are not someone who wishes to come across as selfish, and in living this way, you've come to deprive yourself of many essential needs.

During the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you will consider the idea that, perhaps, this isn't working for you. Especially when it comes to your romantic life, and you need to resume being the person you once were: the dynamic partner who asks for what they need without hesitating to consider if it's selfish or not. You are alive, a human being and you can no longer live in this state of deprivation; you will talk with your partner today and show them that things are indeed about to change ... for good.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have created your life in such a way as to not come off as too selfish. It's just your nature, Capricorn; you are incredibly good at being successful, but in your personal life, you tend to give too much without taking anything in return. You don't like the transactional nature of relationships, as they make you feel selfish, especially when you have to demand something for yourself.

During Moon trine Neptune, on April 26, 2023, it will hit you: this life is short and you are not getting what you want. You will also come to realize it's quite simple to get what you want as what you are asking for isn't the world; it's merely the respect of being listened to and taken seriously. Today, you will surprise your romantic partner with a side of you that may seem 'selfish' at first, but will register to both of you as 'self-respecting.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.